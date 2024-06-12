How to Access New Skyline Valley Area in Fallout 76

Fallout 76 brings an exciting expansion to Appalachia, which allows Vault Dwellers to travel further south to the new Skyline Valley. The first major expansion of this world’s map includes new locations and regions to explore and even some unfriendly creatures to encounter. Find out below how to access the new Skyline Valley area in Fallout 76.

How to Find the New Skyline Valley Area in Fallout 76

Skyline Valley is in the south of Appalachia in Fallout 76. You can find Skyline Valley easily by venturing to the Savage Divide and heading south. It is recommended that players find Vault 96 (or the RNG Station nearby) and travel south towards the ominous-looking cloud formation. The entrance into the new area is not marked on the map but it looks like a simple wooden archway over a dirt path that forks off the path from Vault 96.

Image Source: Bethesda

What To Discover at Skyline Valley

You will probably wonder what awaits you in Skyline Valley as you enter this new space. Skyline Valley has a new faction (The Lost) to meet, Vault 63 to discover, and over 25 named locations! Watch your back as you explore as there is a strange, mutated turkey-like creature on the hunt.

Image Source: Bethesda

Here are the locations you will find at Skyline Valley:

Johnson’s Acre Ranger Station Bunker Makeout Point Shenadoah Visitor Center Thunder Mountain Substation TM-03 Hawksbill Weather Station Three Ponds Grindstone Arch High Knob Lookout Research Site Rhineland Dark Hollow Manor Trading Post Abandoned Convoy Shining Creek Cavern Research Site Bavaria Stony Man Lookout Trading Post Rapidan Camp Naked Creek Research Site Saxony Old Cremora Mines Big Meadows Gas Well Slumber Mill Motel South River Bridge Camp Liberty Old Rag Lookout

Where will you visit first when you are exploring the new Skyline Valley area in Fallout 76?

