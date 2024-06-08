How to Get Khvostov 7G-0X Exotic Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Want to get your hands on the Destiny 2 Khvostov exotic? The Final Shape has brought an abundance of new exotic gear with it, but few exotics have been as hotly anticipated as the return of this legendary Destiny 1 auto rifle. Here, we’ll walk you through how to get the Destiny 2 Khvostov exotic auto rifle, what it does, and where to find the catalyst.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Get the Khvostov 7G-0X Exotic in Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

Here are the steps you’ll need to follow in order to get the exotic Khvostov auto rifle.

First, you’ll need to finish the Final Shape campaign missions currently available.

Next, you’ll need to acquire the legendary version of Khvostov, which we’ll go over in more detail in the next section.

After this, you need to find and collect all eight Traveler’s Visions. You can then place them all onto the plinths found in the Speaker’s office in The Lost City (where you first speak with Cayde-6 in the campaign). Doing this will spawn in a golden chest, but you’ll still need the key.

Finally, you’ll need to collect all 17 Motes of Light. While you’ll have eight from collecting the Visions, the remaining ones require you to beat each individual boss at the end of Overthrow activities once. There are three bosses for each area, and each spawns randomly. Be aware that there is currently a known glitch with one of the bosses in The Blooming if they’re the last to be completed, so we recommend finishing the bosses in that area first.

Upon collecting the last Mote, you’ll instead pick up a Primordial Mote of Light. This is the key for opening the chest. Once you have it, you’ll have the new exotic auto rifle Khvostov.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

How to Get the Legendary Khvostov Auto Rifle

As we said, one of the necessary steps for picking up the exotic Khvostov is to first have its legendary counterpart.

Once you’re in post-campaign, head out into The Pale Heart and hunt down the nine region chests found across the map. Their locations are indicated on the map by the region chest symbols: four inwardly curving lines forming a cross shape around a circle. Opening each one will award an Encryption Bit.

Next, begin working through Micha-10’s quests to find and heal lost Ghosts in the Pale Heart. This repeatable quest will be called Alone In The Dark. At the end of each mission step you’ll have to complete a Cyst, and hidden inside these adventure locations will be another Encryption Bit. You might need to do some exploring, interact with an item, or otherwise take an unconventional approach to find them, but they are there. It’s also worth having a go at clearing each Cyst in under four minutes while you’re doing them, as this awards one of the triumphs needed for the Transcendent title. We’ll quickly outline the secret locations in the section below to save you some time.

Now, you should have a total of 15 Encryption Bits. The last step is to head to the chest you need to unlock with them. This golden chest – designed like a region chest – can be found inside The Wall, a copy of the one from the Cosmodrome where you first begin your New Light campaign. Either head into it via The Impasse or cross through The Divide. Either way, when you come to the area in which you originally first picked up your common rarity Khvostov at the beginning of your journey, you’ll find the chest. Open it up, and you’ll get your legendary Khvostov 7G-02.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Cyst Encryption Bit Locations

Here’s a quick breakdown of where you can find the hidden Encryption Bits within the Cyst adventure missions.

Sword Dance : As you exit the second chamber with an ogre and a number of root branches, stop before the archway. Head down rather than forward, and you’ll find a smaller secondary doorway below it. Break through the Hive Chitin here and scan the remnants of the Hive Shrieker found within.

: As you exit the second chamber with an ogre and a number of root branches, stop before the archway. Head down rather than forward, and you’ll find a smaller secondary doorway below it. Break through the Hive Chitin here and scan the remnants of the Hive Shrieker found within. Searing Light : After finishing this mission, turn to face the totem. Head left, and you should find a cavern now lit in a purple glow. Head inside and keep left, and you’ll find the second Bit at the end of the alcove.

: After finishing this mission, turn to face the totem. Head left, and you should find a cavern now lit in a purple glow. Head inside and keep left, and you’ll find the second Bit at the end of the alcove. Ariel Ace : As you’re traversing across two lava pools on the floor en route to exit the main chamber of the challenge, you’ll pass through a brief patch of raised ground that’s safe to walk on. Hidden straight to your left at the crest of the path is a small hole. Head inside to find the next Bit.

: As you’re traversing across two lava pools on the floor en route to exit the main chamber of the challenge, you’ll pass through a brief patch of raised ground that’s safe to walk on. Hidden straight to your left at the crest of the path is a small hole. Head inside to find the next Bit. Moth-Infested Cavern : As you make your way through this one you’ll come to a room with a large circular crystal floor. There’s actually a layer beneath this you can drop down to. Head down, stick to the right, and you’ll find a deep alcove with more Shrieker remnants to scan inside.

: As you make your way through this one you’ll come to a room with a large circular crystal floor. There’s actually a layer beneath this you can drop down to. Head down, stick to the right, and you’ll find a deep alcove with more Shrieker remnants to scan inside. Slayer : Complete this one, then look directly at the large, angled rock pillar formation lit by an overhead opening in the cavern. Turn 180 degrees around to face the opposite way and head towards the withered trunk. You’ll find the remains and the Bit just behind it.

: Complete this one, then look directly at the large, angled rock pillar formation lit by an overhead opening in the cavern. Turn 180 degrees around to face the opposite way and head towards the withered trunk. You’ll find the remains and the Bit just behind it. Smothering Darkness: For the last one, complete the mission and head towards the exit archway in the cave, marked by a large pink crystal resting at a slant above it. Walk into the archway, drop down into the ravine directly in front, and hug to the right until you find the final Encryption Bit.

What is the Khvostov’s Exotic Perk?

The Khvostov 7G-0X has an exotic perk called The Right Choice. This causes every seventh bullet fired to ricochet and deal bonus damage – a pretty good feature on a 600 RPM auto rifle.

As well as this, it has a secondary trait called Eyes Up, Guardian. This trait increases the bonus damage and number of bounces of ricocheted rounds whenever you pick up an Orb of Power. As a final bonus, the gun also has Shoot To Loot, a perk that allows you to collect ammo bricks by shooting them.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Does the Khvosotv Exotic Have a Catalyst?

At the moment, no, it doesn’t seem the gun has a catalyst available. That’s not necessarily going to remain the case, though. There’s a good chance it’ll have one added in the coming weeks or months, especially since it’s a primary slot weapon.

That covers how to get the Destiny 2 Khvostov exotic, what it does, and why we love it. There’s a lot more in The Final Shape worth getting stuck into, though. Whether you’re looking for the best Prismatic Warlock builds, best Prismatic Titan builds, or best Prismatic Hunter builds, we can help out.

There are plenty of other great weapons out there right now, too. If you’re looking to pick up the Still Hunt exotic or the Microcosm exotic, be sure to check out our dedicated guides on those.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy