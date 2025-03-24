DC Dark Legion Tier List – Best Characters Ranked (March 2025)

There are over 50 characters at the global launch of DC Dark Legion, including many familiar names from the DC Comics universe. This guide will provide you with a tier list of the best characters in the game, as well as their main abilities and synergies.

Best Characters Tier List in DC Dark Legion

Ranking Characters SS Superman, The Joker, Sinestro, Green Lantern S Mera, Zatanna, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine A Batman, Green Arrow, Deathstroke, Aquaman, Scarecrow B Batgirl, Dr. Fate, Cyborg, Black Adam, Raven, Wonder Woman, Atom, Two-Face C Robin, The Flash, Shazam, Lex Luthor, Red Robin, Red Hood, Vixen, Killer Croc D Captain Cold, Catwoman, Bane, The Penguin, Deadshot, Black Canary, Stargirl

Screenshot by Twinfinite

SS-Tier Characters

Characters Rarity Features

Superman Mythic • Best DPS unit in the game that deals 1750% solar damage to a single target.



• Shoots a heat laser that deals 980% physical damage to a single target.



• Spews out a frozen breath that deals 570% physical damage to a single enemy and freezes them.



• His defense gains a 75% boost, and his attacks gain a 25% boost per each Superman Family ally.

The Joker Mythic • Top attacker and debuffer, able to deal 1800% damage to multiple targets affected by Joker’s Venom.



• Gains 25% more ATK power for each Arkham ally on the battlefield.



• Drops a bomb that deals 200% damage to all enemies within range.

Sinestro Mythic • Best AoE damage dealer that inflicts 1800% damage to the first enemy, 1080% to the second, 648% to the third, etc.



• This unit’s ATK power increases by 30% for each Legion of Doom ally.



• Capable of restoring own Energy by consuming an enemy’s fear.

Green Lantern Mythic • Top healer in the game with offensive skills, capable of healing all allies for 410% HP of his ATK power.



• All excess healing automatically transforms into protective shields, which means no healing is lost in vain.



• Attacks a single target for 590% physical damage and stuns them.

S-Tier Characters

Characters Rarity Features

Mera Legendary • Best starter healer unit that restores 220% HP of her ATK on all allies.



• She can heal one unit for 115% HP of her ATK, and grant them a healing over time effect.



• During the first 20 seconds of the battle, all her healing increases by 5%.

Zatanna Mythic • Top-tier buffer and support unit that increases the ATK power of all her allies by 45% and their defense by 30%.



• An ally with the highest ATK power gains an additional 55% ATK boost from her.



• She can protect herself by summoning a clone that inherits a third of her HP and ATK power.

Poison Ivy Mythic • One of the best healer units that summons vines that can restore up to 300% HP of her ATK to all allies.



• She can also slowly restore HP of one ally 2% per second.



• Her offensive skill, Death’s Embrace, allows her to deal 760% physical damage to a single target.

Harley Quinn Mythic • Excellent attacker that deals 950% physical damage to all nearby enemies.



• When she hits a single target, the physical damage equals 1080% of her ATK power.



• Capable of healing herself by gaining 20% HP equal to damage she deals and 50 Energy for each enemy she defeats.

Constantine Mythic • Highly effective AoE unit that can deal up to 1250% burn damage to all enemies within range.



• There’s a 50% chance of inflicting Burn status effect on enemies, dealing further damage.



• After casting an ultimate skill, Constantine’s range and ATK power double up.

A-Tier Characters

Characters Rarity Features

Batman Mythic • Balanced AoE unit that deals 750% physical damage to all enemies within range.



• If there are at least three Justice League allies at the start of the battle, damage increases by 580%.



• Throw Batarangs and Smoke Bombs at enemies, dealing 100% and 300% physical damage, respectively.

Green Arrow Legendary • Very good F2P ranged damage dealer with a focus on critical hits.



• One of the best starter heroes that’s easy to upgrade due to the wider availability of Green Arrow shards.

Deathstroke Mythic • Highly skilled DPS unit that can deal up to 2200% physical damage to a single target.



• He automatically chooses the enemy with the highest ATK and goes behind their back, dealing 1200% physical damage.



• Capable of self-healing, restoring 15% HP every 2 seconds.

Aquaman Mythic • Best F2P AoE damage dealer, which is especially useful in PvP battles, where Justice League synergies are the strongest.



• Can be easily unlocked as a 5-star character after completing Chapter 6 without requiring any heavy investments.

Scarecrow Mythic • Strong AoE attacker that releases a cloud of poisonous gas, dealing 520% damage to all enemies.



• He can also use his Scythe melee weapon to inflict 460% damage to a single target.



• Every time he casts his ultimate skill, he grows in size, making himself 30% more resistant to incoming damage.

B-Tier Characters

Characters Rarity Features

Batgirl Mythic • Useful buffer unit that sends out drones, increasing the chance of all her allies to deal critical damage by 36%.



• At the start of each battle, all Batgirl allies receive a 45% boost to their critical hit rate.



• Deals 875% physical damage to a single target and pulls them closer using her Grapnel Launcher.

Dr. Fate Mythic • Decent tank that grants all his allies a protective shield equal to 40% of his max HP.



• At the start of each battle, all Justice League Dark allies gain a 37.5% boost to their shields.



• His attack, Ancient Strike, deals 880% damage to a single target, but only over time.

Cyborg Mythic • Good debuffer unit that reduces the enemy’s resistance to physical damage by 60%.



• Deals 410% physical damage to all enemies within range.



• This unit is protected from lethal damage one time if one of his allies still stands on the battlefield.

Black Adam Legendary • AoE unit that deals 530% lightning damage to all enemies within range.



• Works well only against weakened enemies, dealing 30% more damage to foes with less than 75% HP.



• After the first 20 seconds of battle, his damage is reduced by 30%.

Raven Mythic • Decent healer that transforms into a raven and heals all allies within a circular range.



• If one of her allies’ HP drops below 50%, she swaps places with them and heals them for 750% of her ATK.



• Summons multiple ravens that deal 400% damage to all enemies in front of her.

Wonder Woman Legendary • Weaker AoE unit that deals only 355% physical damage to all enemies and stuns them.



• She can also summon a protective shield for an ally equal to 18% of max HP.



• When her own HP drops below 75%, her defense is increased by 60%.

Atom Legendary • A slightly better AoE unit that deals 500% damage to all enemies, although in auto-mode this effect triggers only if his HP drops below 30%.



• He can shrink himself, increasing his dodge ability by 18%.



• When Atom receives lethal damage, he explodes, dealing 300% damage to all enemies.

Two-Face Mythic • Solid debuffer that shoots enemies with a rifle, dealing 560% damage and reducing enemy defense by 10%.



• He can also shoot his assault rifle in a circular manner, dealing 355% AoE damage to all enemies.



• His attacks have a 50% chance of inflicting Bleeding.

C-Tier Characters

Characters Rarity Features

Robin Mythic • Quick attacker that deals subpar physical damage of only 220% ATK power.



• If his critical hit is successful, he additionally releases a shockwave, dealing 160% damage to all enemies.



• Highly dependent on critical hit rate buffs, which is why he’s going to be effective only in synergy with Batgirl.

The Flash Mythic • All Flash energy can be transformed into ATK buff for allies, but the increase is very slight at only 30%.



• This unit can deal 600% physical damage to all enemies within range.



• He can also support allies with the lowest HP by boosting their dodge ability by 25%.

Shazam Mythic • Average AoE attacker with the Taunt ability that deals 320% physical damage to all enemies.



• Capable of defending himself by summoning a shield equal to 260% of his ATK power.



• Similarly to Cyborg, once in a battle, Shazam can survive lethal damage, staying at 1 HP.

Lex Luthor Mythic • DPS unit with a slow orbital strike attack that deals 1040% physical damage to the entire row of enemies.



• At the start of the battle, his energy restores 20% faster.

Red Robin Mythic • Offensive unit that can teleport and clone himself, but his overall damage output is very low at only 350%.



• Gains a defensive shield, which is equal to 30% of his max HP.

Red Hood Legendary • Early offensive unit that can deal damage to three enemies at once and at a decent range.



• Often loses to stronger enemies in later stages of the game, where his skills don’t apply anymore.

Vixen Legendary • Not a very effective supporter and buffer that summons a lion, which roars, granting a 35% ATK boost to allies.



• Summons a deer that grants a single ally a 60% ATK boost.



• Her dodging skill is increased by 20% at the start of the battle.

Killer Croc Legendary • One of the weakest AoE units that deals only 250% physical damage to all enemies.



• His Shockwave reduces the enemy’s defense by 30%.



• Once his HP drops below 50%, he’s forced to retreat back until he restores at least 25% of lost HP.

D-Tier Characters

Characters Rarity Features

Captain Cold Legendary • Deals basic 45% physical damage to random targets and has a small chance to inflict Frostbite for 10 seconds.



• When he receives melee damage, he automatically retreats, which isn’t a winning strategy.

Catwoman Legendary • Fast but weak attacker that can be obtained relatively early, often as a reward from the 7-day login bonus.



• Extremely fragile to both targeted and AoE damage.

Bane Mythic • Tanky unit that does very little to boost his allies’ defense.



• His defense gains a boost only if his HP drops below 60%.

The Penguin Mythic • Offensive unit that doesn’t fight on his own but summons mechanical penguins that deal only 200% damage to random enemies.



• Just like Captain Cold, when Penguin is attacked with a melee weapon, he automatically backs away.

Deadshot Mythic • Highly specialized DPS unit that focuses all his damage on a single target, which could be good against bosses.



• However, Deadshot is heavily reliant on team synergies, where he performs well only alongside Harley Quinn and Joker.

Black Canary Mythic • Similarly to Catwoman, this unit has fast but weak attacks, inflicting Silence effect on enemies.



• At the start of each battle, her physical defense is increased by 100%, although it doesn’t help much.

Stargirl Mythic • Wields the Cosmic Staff weapon, which grants her energy manipulation, flight, and enhanced combat abilities.



• Just like Deadshot, this unit relies heavily on team synergies, so don’t expect her to do much without the support of Superman and Wonder Woman.

The rest of the units fall under lower rarities and tiers, which aren’t worth your time or effort.

How to reroll in DC: Dark Legion

To reroll, you need to start the game with a guest account. This way, your initial rolls won’t save, allowing you to constantly roll until you get the characters you want. When you’re happy with your pulls, you can then link your account to your email address or social media account to ‘save’ them.

That’s it for our tier list of the best characters in DC Dark Legion. For more guides, check out ETE Chronicle Tier List – Best Characters Ranked and Best Builds for Molten Core Open Queue in Warcraft Rumble.

