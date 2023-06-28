Curiosities & All Their Locations in Final Fantasy 16

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The massive world of Final Fantasy 16 is full of countless quests to do and items to collect. While most things you collect in the game are for some kind of practical use, others serve as sentimental mementos. These are known as Curiosities, and there are a bunch of them to find during your adventures across Valisthea. If you’re wondering how and where to find all of them, we’ve put together a handy guide to show you every Curiosity and their location.

What is a Curiosity in FF16?

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Final Fantasy 16 introduced a unique collectible called a Curiosity, which are items that hold some kind of memorable significance to Clive. As such, they’re solely for decorating his chambers in the Hideaway, specifically the “Wall of Memories”.

There are dozens of Curiosities in all to find and collect during the game, and 22 of them go to the Wall of Memories when obtained. Four of them are especially important in that they serve as key gameplay upgrades for Clive as well.

They’re given as unique rewards during various main quests and side quests throughout the game, and also obtainable from chests, merchants, and bosses. They also contribute towards several trophies, if you’re out to complete those as well. They include:

For the Hoard – “Obtain all curiosities”; note that ONLY the curiosities needed for this trophy are those that decorate the Wall of Memories in Clive’s chambers.

– “Obtain all curiosities”; note that ONLY the curiosities needed for this trophy are those that decorate the Wall of Memories in Clive’s chambers. With Two Ds – “Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum.”; this comes from one of the four upgrade curiosities to be collected.

– “Upgrade consumable potency and inventory slots to their maximum.”; this comes from one of the four upgrade curiosities to be collected. And They Opened Up My Mind – “Collect six signboards”; the signboards are a portion of the game’s curiosities.

– “Collect six signboards”; the signboards are a portion of the game’s curiosities. Half-Past Twilight – “Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung“.

– “Craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung“. Think, Mark! – “Defeat 10 Notorious Marks“.

– “Defeat 10 Notorious Marks“. Hunter, Hunted – “Clear the Hunt Board”.

– “Clear the Hunt Board”. Trial Run – “Complete a Chronolith trial“.

All Curiosities in FF16 & Their Locations

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

For the sake of those looking to not only complete the Wall of Memories, but all of the trophies mentioned above as well, we’re including all curiosities found through the entire game. We’ve organized them via chapters of the Main Story, as they each become available at certain points of the story.

We also denote whether certain ones count towards certain trophies.

Remember that you must interact with your Wall of Memories in the Hideaway for the qualified items to be added to it.

Main Quest 4 – Sunrise, Sunset

Shield Ensign – This one is an automatic, story-related reward, and cannot be missed. It will unlock after the combat tutorial at the start of the game. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This one is an automatic, story-related reward, and cannot be missed. It will unlock after the combat tutorial at the start of the game.

Main Quest 9 – Fanning Embers

Medal of Valour – Defeat the Midnight Raven boss in the Greatwood without suffering any damage. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Defeat the Midnight Raven boss in the Greatwood without suffering any damage.

Main Quest 11 – The Dead of Night

The Hanged Man – This one is an automatic, story-related reward, and cannot be missed. It will be given to you by Quinten. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This one is an automatic, story-related reward, and cannot be missed. It will be given to you by Quinten.

“Idylls of the Empire” Orchestrion Roll – Can be purchased from the shop in Lostwing for 40,000 gil. Given its steep price early on, you can wait and buy it later after the story also from Charon in Hideaway. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Can be purchased from the shop in Lostwing for 40,000 gil. Given its steep price early on, you can wait and buy it later after the story also from Charon in Hideaway.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

“Histoire” Orchestrion Roll – Also near the shop in Lostwing; go to the right of the merchant and up the stairs, then climb to the top of the clocktower. There will be a chest at the top containing this roll. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Also near the shop in Lostwing; go to the right of the merchant and up the stairs, then climb to the top of the clocktower. There will be a chest at the top containing this roll.

Main Quest 17 – Homecoming

“Forevermore” Orchestrion Roll – This roll is found in the northeast corner of the Martha’s Rest area in a chest. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This roll is found in the northeast corner of the Martha’s Rest area in a chest.

“The Founder’s Footsteps” Orchestrion Roll – Can be purchased from the shop in Martha’s Rest for 20,000 gil. Can also buy it from Charon after the end of the Main Story, so don’t fret if you can’t afford it yet. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Can be purchased from the shop in Martha’s Rest for 20,000 gil. Can also buy it from Charon after the end of the Main Story, so don’t fret if you can’t afford it yet.

Main Quest 19 – A Bearer’s Lot

“The Slumbering Chocobo” – This is an automatic, story-related item, which is given to you by Martha at the end of the quest. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is an automatic, story-related item, which is given to you by Martha at the end of the quest.

Main Quest 20 – Holding On

“Lovely, Dark and Deep” Orchestrion Roll – Can be purchased from the shop in Eastpool for 40,000 gil. Also purchasable from Charon in Hideaway after the end of the story. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Can be purchased from the shop in Eastpool for 40,000 gil. Also purchasable from Charon in Hideaway after the end of the story.

Main Quest 24 – Righting Wrongs

Fragrant Satchel – A story-related item automatically given to you by Otto at the Hideaway. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– A story-related item automatically given to you by Otto at the Hideaway.

“Before the Storm” Orchestrion Roll – This can be purchased from the shop in the Markets area in Northreach for 50,000 gil. Can be purchased later after the story from Charon. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This can be purchased from the shop in the Markets area in Northreach for 50,000 gil. Can be purchased later after the story from Charon.

The Moon and Stars – An automatic, story-related item given to you by Isabelle. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– An automatic, story-related item given to you by Isabelle.

Main Quest 25 – The Dame

“Into the Mire” Orchestrion Roll – Can be purchased from the shop in Moore for 40,000 gil, or later from Charon at the Hideaway after the Main Story. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Can be purchased from the shop in Moore for 40,000 gil, or later from Charon at the Hideaway after the Main Story.

Main Quest 27 – Cid the Outlaw

The Oath – This is an automatic, story-related item added to your inventory at the start of this chapter. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is an automatic, story-related item added to your inventory at the start of this chapter.

Phoenix Feather – Automatic, story-related item in your inventory at the beginning of the chapter. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Automatic, story-related item in your inventory at the beginning of the chapter.

Main Quest 31 – Release

Ambrosia’s Tack – This key upgrade item is awarded from the side-quest “The White Winged Wonder”, which is given by Rowan the Traveling Trader in Martha’s Rest. It will allow you to summon your chocobo Ambrosia in open world areas Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This key upgrade item is awarded from the side-quest “The White Winged Wonder”, which is given by Rowan the Traveling Trader in Martha’s Rest.

Martelle Apples – This is awarded from the side-quest “The Fruits of Her Labors”, which starts in The Hideaway from Cormac the Botanist. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is awarded from the side-quest “The Fruits of Her Labors”, which starts in The Hideaway from Cormac the Botanist.

Main Quest 32 – Bloodlines

“Night Terrors” Orchestrion Roll – This is bought for 20,000 gil from the shop in Amber, which is north of Hawk’s Cry Cliff. You’ll travel there for the main objective of this quest. Can also be bought later from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is bought for 20,000 gil from the shop in Amber, which is north of Hawk’s Cry Cliff. You’ll travel there for the main objective of this quest. Can also be bought later from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story.

Main Quest 33 – Black Light Burns

The Burnt Blade – This is an automatic, story-related item given to you by Wade after the sub-main quest “Black or White”. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is an automatic, story-related item given to you by Wade after the sub-main quest “Black or White”.

Main Quest 35 – Here Be Monsters

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Drakeslayer’s Belt Design Draft – This item is given as a reward from the Blacksmith’s Blues side quest, which is given by August in The Hideaway. It allows for the crafting of the Drakeslayer’s Belt Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This item is given as a reward from the Blacksmith’s Blues side quest, which is given by August in The Hideaway.

Main Quest 37 – After the Storm

Morganbeard Extract – This is an obtainable reward and important upgrade item from “The Root of the Problem” side quest, which is given by Nigel the Botanist at the Hideaway. Increases the potency of your consumables Qualifies for the “With Two Ds” trophy Does not count towards “For The Hoard” trophy

– This is an obtainable reward and important upgrade item from “The Root of the Problem” side quest, which is given by Nigel the Botanist at the Hideaway.

Main Quest 42 – Follow the Crystals

Desert Rose – This is an automatic, story-related item given to you by L’ubor during the “Riddle of the Sands” sub-quest. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is an automatic, story-related item given to you by L’ubor during the “Riddle of the Sands” sub-quest.

Main Quest 47 – Letting Off Steam III

Cid’s Goblet – An obtainable reward for completing the “Payback” side quest, which starts from reading the Letter “Off the Record” in Clive’s Chambers at the Hideaway. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– An obtainable reward for completing the “Payback” side quest, which starts from reading the Letter “Off the Record” in Clive’s Chambers at the Hideaway.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Excalibur Design Draft – An obtainable reward for completing the “Blacksmith’s Blues II” side quest, which is given by August at the Hideaway. Will allow you to craft the Excalibur sword Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– An obtainable reward for completing the “Blacksmith’s Blues II” side quest, which is given by August at the Hideaway.

Treated Potion Satchel – This important upgrade item is awarded for completing the “Weird Science” side quest, which is given by Engineer Owain at the Hideaway. It increases the carrying capacity of potions and buffs Qualifies for the “With Two Ds” trophy Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This important upgrade item is awarded for completing the “Weird Science” side quest, which is given by Engineer Owain at the Hideaway.

Main Quest 48 – Onward

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

“Sand and Stone” Orchestrion Roll – This roll is found in the Boklad Markets area in Dhalmekia, towards the end where the Wheel and Crescent is marked on the map. In the path to the north is a crystal dropping water into a well, and there is a chest on the ground beside the building next to the well that contains the roll. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This roll is found in the Boklad Markets area in Dhalmekia, towards the end where the Wheel and Crescent is marked on the map. In the path to the north is a crystal dropping water into a well, and there is a chest on the ground beside the building next to the well that contains the roll.

“Betrayal” Orchestrion Roll – Can be purchased from the shop in the Boklad Market area for 20,000 gil, or from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Can be purchased from the shop in the Boklad Market area for 20,000 gil, or from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story.

Crimson Collar – An automatic, story-related item given to you by Eloise. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– An automatic, story-related item given to you by Eloise.

Main Quest 50 – Blood From the Stones

Crimson Compass – An automatic, story-related item given to you by Theodore. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– An automatic, story-related item given to you by Theodore.

The Compass and Collar – An automatic, story-related item. Combination of the previous two items. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– An automatic, story-related item. Combination of the previous two items.

Main Quest 54 – The Flames of War

Guardians Scarf – Automatically awarded after the completion of this main quest. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Automatically awarded after the completion of this main quest.

Main Quest 56 – Cloak and Dagger

Continental Censer – Award obtained for completing the “Eye For An Eye” side quest, which is given by Goetz in the Hideaway. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Award obtained for completing the “Eye For An Eye” side quest, which is given by Goetz in the Hideaway.

“On the Shoulders of Giants” Orchestrion Roll – Can be purchased from the shop in Tabor of Dhalmekia for 20,000 gil, or later from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Can be purchased from the shop in Tabor of Dhalmekia for 20,000 gil, or later from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story.

Phoenix Down – This is an automatic, story-related item obtained before leaving Tabor. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is an automatic, story-related item obtained before leaving Tabor.

Hanged Man Signboard – This signboard is awarded for completing the “For Great Justice II” side quest, which is given by Quinten in Lostwing of Sanbreque. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy Qualifies towards “And They Opened Up My Mind” trophy

– This signboard is awarded for completing the “For Great Justice II” side quest, which is given by Quinten in Lostwing of Sanbreque.

Main Quest 59 – Like Father, Like Daughter

“The Lion and the Hare” Orchestrion Roll – This roll is purchasable from the shop in Dravozd in Dhalmekia for 40,000 gil, or later from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This roll is purchasable from the shop in Dravozd in Dhalmekia for 40,000 gil, or later from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story.

“The Thousand Tables” Orchestrion Roll – This is purchasable from the Dalmil Inn in Dhalmekia for 40,000 gil, or from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is purchasable from the Dalmil Inn in Dhalmekia for 40,000 gil, or from Charon in the Hideaway after the Main Story.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Ouroboros Design Draft – This is an obtainable reward from the “Blacksmith’s Blues III” side quest, which is given by August at the Hideaway. Allows Clive to craft the Ouroboros Belt and the Sons of Ouroboros Vambraces gear items. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is an obtainable reward from the “Blacksmith’s Blues III” side quest, which is given by August at the Hideaway.

Invigorated Morganbeard Extract – This is an obtainable reward and important upgrade item from the “Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol” side quest, which is given by Head Botanist Nigel at the Hideaway. Requires the completion of the Carrot Notorious Hunt Qualifies towards both the “Think, Mark!” and “Hunter, Hunted” trophies Qualifies for the “With Two Ds” trophy Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is an obtainable reward and important upgrade item from the “Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol” side quest, which is given by Head Botanist Nigel at the Hideaway.

Main Quest 62 – Across the Narrow

Cracked Anvil – Automatically awarded after completing the “Blacksmith Blues IV” side quest, which is given by August in the Hideaway. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Automatically awarded after completing the “Blacksmith Blues IV” side quest, which is given by August in the Hideaway.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Gotterdammerung Design Draft – Also awarded after completing the “Blacksmith Blues IV” side quest. Allows Clive to craft the legendary Gotterdammerung sword Qualifies towards the “Half-Past Twilight” Trophy Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Also awarded after completing the “Blacksmith Blues IV” side quest.

Expanded Potion Satchel – This is another important upgrade item awarded for completing the “Even Weirder Science” side quest, which is given by Engineer Owain in the Hideaway. It maximizes Clive’s carrying capacity of potions and buffs Qualifies for the “With Two Ds” trophy Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is another important upgrade item awarded for completing the “Even Weirder Science” side quest, which is given by Engineer Owain in the Hideaway.

Martha’s Rest Signboard – This signboard is awarded upon completion of the “Rekindling the Flame II” side quest, which is given by Martha at Martha’s Rest in Rosaria. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy Qualifies towards “And They Opened Up My Mind” trophy

– This signboard is awarded upon completion of the “Rekindling the Flame II” side quest, which is given by Martha at Martha’s Rest in Rosaria.

Crimson Caravans Signboard – This signboard is awarded to Clive upon completion of the “Trading Places II” side quest, which is given by Theodore at Boklad in Dhalmekia. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy Qualifies towards “And They Opened Up My Mind” trophy

– This signboard is awarded to Clive upon completion of the “Trading Places II” side quest, which is given by Theodore at Boklad in Dhalmekia.

“The Indomitable” Orchestrion Roll – To get this roll, travel to Eistla in the Kingdom of Waloed. Go up the stairs on the west side to the upper area, and it will be in a chest along the northwestern edge. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– To get this roll, travel to Eistla in the Kingdom of Waloed. Go up the stairs on the west side to the upper area, and it will be in a chest along the northwestern edge.

Main Quest 67 – Back to Their Origin

Velvet Handkerchief – After speaking to Jill to progress the story, speak to her once more and she’ll hand you this item. Does not count towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– After speaking to Jill to progress the story, speak to her once more and she’ll hand you this item.

Charred Sparring Sword – This item is awarded after the completion of the “More Than Words” side quest, which is given by Charon in the Hideaway. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This item is awarded after the completion of the “More Than Words” side quest, which is given by Charon in the Hideaway.

Scholar’s Bonnet – Awarded with the completion of the “An Inconvenient Truth” side quest, which is given by Vivian in the Hideaway. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Awarded with the completion of the “An Inconvenient Truth” side quest, which is given by Vivian in the Hideaway.

Stolas Quill – This is awarded with the completion of the “A Tail to Tell” side quest, which is given by Harpocrates in the Hideaway. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is awarded with the completion of the “A Tail to Tell” side quest, which is given by Harpocrates in the Hideaway.

Model Airship – This is a reward given with the completion of the “Aiming High” side quest, which is given by Josselin in the Hideaway. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is a reward given with the completion of the “Aiming High” side quest, which is given by Josselin in the Hideaway.

Winter Mead – Awarded with the completion of the “Silver Linings” side quest, which is given by Gav in the Hideaway. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Awarded with the completion of the “Silver Linings” side quest, which is given by Gav in the Hideaway.

Rusted Battlehelm – Awarded with the completion of the “Where There’s a Will” side quest, which is given by Joshua in the Hideaway. Qualifies toward “For the Hoard” trophy

– Awarded with the completion of the “Where There’s a Will” side quest, which is given by Joshua in the Hideaway.

Snow Daisy Garland – This is a reward given for the completion of the “Priceless” side quest, which is given by Joshua in the Hideaway, after reading the Letter in Clive’s chambers titled “Concern For Jill”. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is a reward given for the completion of the “Priceless” side quest, which is given by Joshua in the Hideaway, after reading the Letter in Clive’s chambers titled “Concern For Jill”.

The Triunity Accord – This is awarded for the completion of the “Three’s Company” side quest, which is given by Byron at the Hideaway. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This is awarded for the completion of the “Three’s Company” side quest, which is given by Byron at the Hideaway.

Briar’s Kiss Signboard – This item is awarded for the completion of the “Lines in the Sand II” side quest, which is given by L’ubor at the Dalmill Inn in Dhalmekia. Qualifies for “And They Opened Up My Mind” trophy Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– This item is awarded for the completion of the “Lines in the Sand II” side quest, which is given by L’ubor at the Dalmill Inn in Dhalmekia.

Clayhearth Signboard – Awarded with the completion of the “Duty Undying II” side quest, which is given by Cyril at Tabor in Dhalmekia. Qualifies for “And They Opened Up My Mind” trophy Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Awarded with the completion of the “Duty Undying II” side quest, which is given by Cyril at Tabor in Dhalmekia.

Veil Signboard – Awarded for the completion of the “Under New Management II” sidequest, which is given by Isabelle at Northreach in Sanbreque. Qualifies for “And They Opened Up My Mind” trophy Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Awarded for the completion of the “Under New Management II” sidequest, which is given by Isabelle at Northreach in Sanbreque.

Medicine Chest – Go speak to Tarja at the Infirmary in the Hideaway and she’ll give this item to you. Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy

– Go speak to Tarja at the Infirmary in the Hideaway and she’ll give this item to you.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Circle of Malius – To obtain this last Curiosity you must complete all 7 Chronolith Trials (each one pertains to a different Eikon). The easiest strategy for conquering these trials is to equip the Gotterdammerung sword (go craft it if you’re able), along with Ring of Timely Evasion and the Ring of Timely Strikes. Also upgrade the Eikonic abilities fully pertaining to the Eikon used in the trial (remember you can refund this Ability Points after). For more tips on the Chronolith trials, see our official guide for these particular challenges Qualifies towards “For the Hoard” trophy Qualifies for the “Trial Run” trophy

– To obtain this last Curiosity you must complete all 7 Chronolith Trials (each one pertains to a different Eikon).

That concludes our guide for all of the Curiosities found in Final Fantasy 16. We hope you find this helpful in getting all of those trophies, and let us know what your favorite thing about the game is so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as how to stack those gil high with our FF16 money making tips.

