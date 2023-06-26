All Signboard Locations in Final Fantasy 16 (‘And They Opened Up My Mind’ Trophy)

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The enormous world of Final Fantasy 16 is full of countless quests to do and items to collect, and among the latter includes a unique collectible called Signboards. If you’re looking to fill Clive’s chambers with plenty of memorabilia from his adventures, and are wondering how to get your hands on these, we’ve put together a nifty guide for all Signboard locations in FF16.

What Is a Signboard in FF16?

As you embark on more and more adventures throughout Final Fantasy 16, you’ll be able to collect some unique souvenirs along the way known as “Curiosities.” While they pertain to a variety of items, among them are circular little plaques called Signboards, which you can see above.

Each of these signboards is locked behind a different quest that you need to complete, and once you collect all six of them you’ll receive the trophy “And They Opened Up My Mind”. It will also contribute towards the more time-consuming “For the Hoard” trophy, which requires you to find all 22 qualifying curiosities for the Wall of Memories in Clive’s chambers.

All Signboard Locations in Final Fantasy 16

Below we’ve included each of the six obtainable signboards, including the prerequisites needed to unlock the quests that reward them.

#1 – Hanged Man Signboard

Description: “The emblem of the hanged man, the tavern at the heart of Lostwing. The village is a haven for the downtrodden built around a Fallen ruin–one as apt to reveal its secrets as the Hanged Man’s enigmatic tavernkeeper.”

Prerequisites – Completion of Main Story quest “Cloak and Dagger” and the side quest “For Great Justice I”.

Quest – “For Great Justice II”, given by the NPC Quinten at Lostwing in Central Sanbreque.

Rewards – 1 x Hanged Man Signboard, 1 x The Breath of Wind (Wicked Wheel) accessory, 1 x Meteorite (crafting item)

#2 – Martha’s Rest Signboard

Description: “The emblem of Martha’s Rest, personal fiefdom of the Golden Stables’ indomitable landlady. To those with no love for the empire, the settlement stands as an island of safety in a sea of anything but.”

Prerequisites – Completion of Main Story quest “Like Father, Like Daughter” and sidequest “Rekindling the Flame I”.

Quest – “Rekindling the Flame II”, given by the NPC Martha at Martha’s Rest in Rosaria.

Rewards – 1 x Martha’s Rest Signboard, 1 x Meteorite (crafting item), 100 x Wyrite (crafting item)

#3 – Crimson Caravans Signboard

Description: “The emblem of the Crimson Caravans–porters of wide renown. They are based in Boklad, where traders from across Valisthea flock to browse the Thousand Tables, and transport their wares either throughout the Dominion, or on down the Crystal Road to the lands beyond.”

Prerequisites – Completion of Main Story quest “Like Father, Like Daughter”, and side quest “Trading Places I”.

Quest – “Trading Places II”, given by the NPC Theodore at Boklad in Northeastern Dhalmekia.

Rewards – 1 x Crimson Caravans Signboard, 1 x The Breath of Fire (Scarlet Cyclone) accessory

#4 – Briar’s Kiss Signboard

Description: “The emblem of the Briar’s Kiss, pride of Dalimil. The forge is almost as popular with traveling merchants as the trading post’s famous healing baths, where the weary can soak away their saddle sores on the way to Drake’s Fang.”

Prerequisites – Completion of Main Story quest “Back to Their Origin”, and side quest “Lines in the Sand I”.

Quest – “Lines in the Sand II”, given by the NPC L’ubor at the Dalmil Inn in Western Dhalmekia.

Rewards – 1 x Briar’s Kiss Signboard, 1 x The Breath of Light (Impulse) accessory, 1 x Meteorite (crafting item)

#5 – Clayhearth Signboard

Description: “The emblem of the Undying’s headquarters in Tabor. The village is home to the finest leatherworkers and lapidaries in Dhalmekia, who are little aware that their affable new neighbors are members of a secret society sworn to serve the Phoenix.”

Prerequisites – Completion of Main Story quest “Back to Their Origin”, and side quest “Duty Undying I”.

Quest – “Duty Undying II”, given by the NPC Cyril at Tabor in Eastern Dhalmekia.

Rewards – 1 x Clayhearth Signboard, 1 x Orichalcum (crafting item; this is used for forging the legendary Gotterdammerung sword, so don’t lose it.)

#6 – Veil Signboard

Description: “The emblem of the Veil, Northreach’s far famed house of ill repute. The town is the gateway to the imperial capital of Oriflamme, where waves of old money and new lap against the opposing sides of the great wall.”

Prerequisites – Completion of Main Story quest “Back to Their Origin”, and side quest “Under New Management I”.

Quest – “Under New Management II”, given by the NPC Isabelle at Northreach in Northern Sanbreque.

Rewards – 1 x Veil Signboard, 1 x Meteorite (crafting item, 1 x Orichalcum (crafting item; this is used for forging the legendary Gotterdammerung sword, so don’t lose it.)

That concludes our guide for all Signboard locations in Final Fantasy 16. We hope this helps you in working towards that coveted curiosity trophy, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides, such as all Notorious Mark locations in Final Fantasy 16.

