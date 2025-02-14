Complete Science of Love Event Guide for Fallout 76

Science of Love is the third annual Valentine’s Day event in Fallout 76 running until February 18, 2025. There are two weeks of challenges that players must complete for special rewards, and in this guide, we’ll show you all the locations and list the possible rewards for each week of the event.

How to Complete Science of Love Event in FO76

Note that all challenges can only be completed by finding and wearing the Doctor Head Mirror, which you can do by following our comprehensive guide. Once you have it, you need to complete at least 5 out of 7 challenges each week to be able to collect the unique Science of Love rewards that are listed below:

Dopamine Wallpaper (Week 1 Reward)

Study of Love Chalkboard (Week 2 Reward)

Pink Heart Gobo Light (Week 1 and Week 2 Reward)

Week 1 Challenges (February 4-11, 2025)

The first week of challenges took place between February 4-11, 2025. If you were able to complete them, then you should be able to redeem your Science of Love rewards in Fallout 76. But if you haven’t had the chance to do so, don’t worry, as you can still complete the second week of challenges that’s active until February 18, 2025.

Challenges Rewards Collect an “Autopsy” board game 250 Score Collect a Human Skull or Skull part 250 Score Collect a Microscope 3 Lunchboxes Collect Nuclear Waste 1 Scout’s Banner Scrap junk to produce Fiber Optics 3 Perk Card Packs Kill a Feral Ghoul 3 Basic Repair Kits Kill a Super Mutant 1 Nuka-Cola Mix-Pack

Week 2 Challenges (February 11-18, 2025)

The same rules apply to Week 2 of the event, where you need to complete 5 of the 7 challenges to unlock the rewards. Note that you must always wear the Doctor Head Mirror for all of these challenges.

Collect 3 Beakers

Reward: 250 Score

Beakers are simple glass containers mainly used in labs for mixing fluids. There are nine possible server spawns for beakers, but the best one is located inside the monorail cars at Pylon V-13 (indicated on the map above). It’s located in the Cranberry Bog region of Appalachia, to the northeast of the Quarry, and contains four Beakers that’s more than enough to instantly complete this challenge. Here are the rest of the possible beaker locations:

Bootlegger’s Shack (Cranberry Bog)

City Hall (Atlantic City)

Transmission Station 1AT-U03 (Enclave Research Facility)

Huntersville (Savage Divide)

West Tek Research Center (Savage Divide)

Deal 500 Energy Damage to Enemies

Reward: 250 Score

This challenge implies that you need to deal 500 energy damage in total across enemies, not in a single hit, which makes it a lot easier to achieve. Obviously, you need to use an energy weapon, and here are some of the top choices:

Weapons Stats Locations Plasma Caster Energy Damage: 60 / 68 / 76

Ammo: Plasma Cartridge (Ultracite)

Capacity: 20

Fire Rate: 20

Range: 120

Spread: 23

AP Cost: 18

Weight: 18.0 · As of the Nuka-World on Tour update, legendary enemies can drop Plasma Casters.

· Purveyor Murmrgh may randomly award Plasma Caster as a legendary item.

· Once the main questline for the Settlers or Raiders is finished, the plan can be purchased from Regs for 750 Gold Bullions.

· Plasma Caster can then be crafted at a Weapons Workbench using: Adhesive (2), Circuitry (2), Fiber Optics (2), Glass (2), Legendary Module (2), Nuclear Material (2), Screw (6), Steel (21). Ultracite Laser Gun Energy Damage: 28 / 31 / 34

Ammo: Fusion Cell (Ultracite)

Capacity: 30

Fire Rate: 50

Range: 120

Spread: 72

AP Cost: 25

Weight: 3.0 · Accessible via Treasure Maps.

· You can buy laser gun plans from Vendor Bot Phoenix at Watoga Shopping Plaza, or the Brotherhood vendor at Whitespring Resort (shown above).

· Uncommon Scorchbeasts or legendary enemies may drop it. V63 Laser Carbine Energy Damage: 21 / 26 / 31 / 36 / 44

Ammo: Fusion Cell

Capacity: 150

Fire Rate: 73

Range: 204

Spread: 65

AP Cost: 40

Weight: 5.75 · Can be unlocked during the Unconventional Weaponry quest.

· When you finish Unconventional Weaponry, you can purchase the plans from Theodore and craft it using: Aluminum (13), Circuitry (10), Crystal (8), Fiber Optics (7), Nuclear Material (8), · Plastic (22), Screw (13).

Scrap Junk to Produce 5 Glass

Reward: 3 Lunchboxes

If you were able to collect beakers for the previous challenge, you should be able to collect some more, as these can be broken into bulk glass at a Tinker’s Workbench (Aluminum (8), Gears (5), Oil (7), Screw (4), Spring (4)). If you don’t want to craft the bench, you can find one at Abby’s Bunker (as shown above). Then, dispose of the majority in your scrap box or on the bench. Note that one beaker may produce up to two pieces of glass, so be sure to collect at least 2-3 beakers to complete this challenge.

Destroy 15 Robots

Reward: Scout’s Banner

This must be one of the hardest challenges in the Science of Love event, as there aren’t that many robot spawns on the map. However, you can still find specific spots where they like to hoard up, making it possible to complete this quest in one sitting on a private server. The best location to hunt robots is the AMS Corporate Headquarters at Cranberry Bog, which may spawn up to 30 robots at once.

But before you start this challenge, here’s a list of all enemies in Fallout 76 that can be considered robots and will be eligible for completing this quest:

Assaultron

Bubble Turret

Cargobot

Enclave Turret

EyeBot

Liberator

Military Turret

Mr. Handy

Protectron

Robobrain

SentryBot

Storm Goliath

Tripod Turret

Vertibot

Workshop Turret

Zetan Drone

Here are a few more useful locations for robot spawns with the possible spawn numbers:

Locations Number of Spawns RobCo Research Center (Cranberry Bog) 25 Dyer Chemicals (The Mire) 19 Sugar Grove (Savage Divide) 14-16 Red Rocket Mega Stop (Savage Divide) 18 Clarksburg (Toxic Valley) 16 Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center (Forest) 16 Mama Dolce’s Food Processing Plant (Forest) 12 Arktos Pharma (Forest) 19-22 Garrahan Mining Headquarters (Ash Heap) 14 Beckley and Sal’s Grinders (Ash Heap) 12

Kill 5 Mutant Hounds

Reward: 3 Perk Card Packs

These mutated dogs typically accompany Super Mutants, so when you find mutants, you’ll probably find the hounds to complete this challenge. There are several fixed locations where you can find Mutant Hounds on the map, but the best one is West Tek Research Center, which may spawn as many as a dozen hounds at a time. But there are a few other worthy places to look at:

Locations Number of Spawns Grafton Steel (Savage Divide) 8 Sunnytop Ski Lanes Base Lodge (Savage Divide) 5 Sunnytop Ski Lanes (Savage Divide) 8 Federal Disposal Field HZ-21 (Savage Divide) 5

Kill 10 Insects

Reward: 3 Basic Repair Kits

Insects are similarly hard to find and kill. The best way to kill 10 insects in Fallout 76 would be to farm Bee Swarms, which can be activated by speaking to Sweetwater at the Giant Teapot in the Forest. He will send you to the beehive, where you can instantly immolate a dozen bees, which also count as insects.

Additionally, there are four other types of insects that are eligible for completing this Science of Love challenge in Fallout 76, including:

Bloodbugs

Bloatflies

Stingwings

Red Ants

Collect 500 Energy Ammo

Reward: Nuka-Cola Mix Pack

If you don’t want to do the typical way of completing daily ops, expo, or raids with an energy weapon, then it would be simpler to just craft it at the Tinker’s Workbench. Then, you can simply take the crafted 500 energy ammo from your ammo box, and the challenge will be completed.

That’s all you need to know on how to complete the Science of Love event in Fallout 76. For more guides, check out Best Fallout 76 Robot Locations and Best Camp Locations in Skyline Valley in Fallout 76.

