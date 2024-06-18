Best Fallout 76 Robot Locations

Fallout 76 offers a variety of challenges that players can complete to earn Atoms, Caps, and battle pass exp, aka Score. Most Combat challenges involve killing robots using different weapons. On top of that, we also get weekly challenges related to robots, making learning about Fallout 76 robot locations somewhat mandatory.

Best Robots Locations in Fallout 76

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

In Fallout 76, you can find a variety of robots all around Appalachia. Some of the best locations with a large number of robot spawns are Watoga, the three nuclear sites, Site Alpha, Beta, and Charlie, the new POI, Rapidan Camp in Skyline Valley, and Whitespring Hotel.

If you are a new player who just came out of Vault 76 and lacks decent equipment, the entrance and path to the right of Vault 76 spawns a few robots. You can find some at Vault Tech Agricultural Research Center in Flatwoods.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

When it comes to farming robots, there’s no better location than the nuclear sites. They almost have infinite robot spawns, even at the entrance. Each run to the nuclear silo command center spawns hundreds of robots.

However, since you must reach the near end of the main storyline to enter the nuclear sites, this farming spot is only suitable for old players. As for new players, Vault 76, Vault Tech Agricultural Research Center, Watoga, Rapidan Camp, and Whitespring are great spots for farming robots.

That being said, here are the map locations for each robot farming spot in Fallout 76:

Site Alpha

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Site Bravo

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Site Charlie

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Watoga

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Rapidan Camp

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The Whitespring Resort

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

