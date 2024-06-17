If you want to build your camp in the new area but don’t know about the best camp locations in Skyline Valley in Fallout 76, look no further—we’ve got you covered. Skyline Valley is the first map expansion for Fallout 76, which has added several new POIs and locations where you can build your camp. It is the perfect location for players looking for a dark, gloomy environment for base building.

Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Best Camp Locations

Here are our top picks for setting up your camp in Skyline Valley in Fallout 76:

South of Shenandoah Visitor Center

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The Shenandoah Visitor Center is one of the new POIs, and right below it, there’s a perfect spot to build your camp.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Three things make the location a good spot for your base. These are:

Access to Acid deposit

Access to Thrasher spawn

A stormy and beautiful view of the Dark Hollow Manor

Dark Hollow Manor

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The area in front of Dark Hollow Manor is yet another great spot to set up your camp for aesthetic reasons.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The constant red lightning, the delipidated area in front of the manor, and the environment make the location even better.

Rapidan Camp

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The lake near the Rapidan Camp is an excellent location to build your camp as it gives you access to water for setting up Water Purifiers.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The nearby area is suitable for farming Robot-type enemies and gives you a fantastic view of the Rapidan Camp area.

Slumber Mill Motel

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The area next to the Slumber Mill Motel offers a flat surface for players looking for easy camp builds.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

It also spawns Radstag and Lost enemies that you can farm for XP and weekly challenges.

The Waterfall Near Camp Liberty

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The Waterfall near Camp Liberty POI has to be one of the best camp locations in Skyline Valley.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

Not only do you get access to a Yao Guai spawn, but you also have access to water and a great view of a waterfall that you can include in your base and be creative to make the build even more stunning.

That concludes our guide on the best camp locations in Skyline Valley in Fallout 76.

