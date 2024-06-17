If you want to build your camp in the new area but don’t know about the best camp locations in Skyline Valley in Fallout 76, look no further—we’ve got you covered. Skyline Valley is the first map expansion for Fallout 76, which has added several new POIs and locations where you can build your camp. It is the perfect location for players looking for a dark, gloomy environment for base building.
Fallout 76 Skyline Valley Best Camp Locations
Here are our top picks for setting up your camp in Skyline Valley in Fallout 76:
South of Shenandoah Visitor Center
The Shenandoah Visitor Center is one of the new POIs, and right below it, there’s a perfect spot to build your camp.
Three things make the location a good spot for your base. These are:
- Access to Acid deposit
- Access to Thrasher spawn
- A stormy and beautiful view of the Dark Hollow Manor
Dark Hollow Manor
The area in front of Dark Hollow Manor is yet another great spot to set up your camp for aesthetic reasons.
The constant red lightning, the delipidated area in front of the manor, and the environment make the location even better.
Rapidan Camp
The lake near the Rapidan Camp is an excellent location to build your camp as it gives you access to water for setting up Water Purifiers.
The nearby area is suitable for farming Robot-type enemies and gives you a fantastic view of the Rapidan Camp area.
Slumber Mill Motel
The area next to the Slumber Mill Motel offers a flat surface for players looking for easy camp builds.
It also spawns Radstag and Lost enemies that you can farm for XP and weekly challenges.
The Waterfall Near Camp Liberty
The Waterfall near Camp Liberty POI has to be one of the best camp locations in Skyline Valley.
Not only do you get access to a Yao Guai spawn, but you also have access to water and a great view of a waterfall that you can include in your base and be creative to make the build even more stunning.
That concludes our guide on the best camp locations in Skyline Valley in Fallout 76. While you are here, check out how to access Skyline Valley, Ticket to Revenge rifle, how to get and use Lightning Harvester, and the current server status.