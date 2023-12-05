Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 Release Date and Spoilers

It’s an odd situation where the city in is in complete chaos, but Chainsaw Man has never been needed less. The complete uprising of the Chainsaw Man Church, and now the citizens, is only serving to strengthen the War Devil and that’s going to be where things get the most complicated. Join us as we go through the upcoming Chainsas Man Chapter 151. We’ve also got release date information and what we think might happen next.

When is Chainsaw Man Chapter 151 Coming Out? Answered

The release schedule has been wonky for the last several chapters. More often than not, there has been a two-week break rather than weekly releases. Chapter 151 will unfortunately continue the two-week trend, as it will be out on Dec. 19. The good news is that this once again gives readers time to read back to Chapter 148 through the Viz Media website if they have forgotten a few smaller details that might crop back up later. Things like Nayuta revealing her true feelings about humans in Chapter 149 definitely apply there.

As Chainsaw Man is a digital-only release, there’s not the biggest chance of leaks ahead of time. Though we don’t have direct evidence of what’s coming next, there have been enough threads to give an idea.

What Will Happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 151? Theories Explained

Despite the turmoil in the city and Denji’s circumstances, there hasn’t any direct tragedy to his life before Chapter 150. The remaining Chainsaw Man Church leader burning their apartment down, presumably with Denji and Nayuta’s animals inside, is a massive bummer. Though Public Safety seemed to show up in time to take him down, a last minute transformation proved too much for them.

I can’t imagine Chapter 151 not having the Chainsaw Man transformation. Between the panels where he imagined a conversation with Pochita and telling him that he wants to be Chainsaw Man, and the loss of the animals, it’s bound to happen. While this new devil doesn’t stand a chance against Chainsaw Man, next chapter is going to put a lot of bad events in motion. Namely, there will be expected pushback from Public Safety, especially after all the threats.

Things are only getting heavier. It’s unclear how much longer the city and the people can survive without Chainsaw Man. But that’s everything we have to share about Chapter 151. Be sure to return when it is fully released, and we will bring you more information on Chapter 152 and beyond.