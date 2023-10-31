Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 Release Date & Spoilers

With new Chainsaw Man clones running amok through the city, the Chainsaw Man Church has finally played its entire hand.

Their end goal of beefing up Chainsaw Man and the War Devil is an interesting idea, but they forget Denji is unpredictable. Considering the weird ending in Chapter 147, everything in Chapter 148 will be insane.

When is Chainsaw Man Chapter 148 Coming Out? Answered

The recent two-week gap will continue at least once more, and Chapter 148 will be out on Nov. 14. This does give readers a chance to absorb what has happened in the last several chapters. Though, things didn’t truly start getting crazy until Chapter 145.

As always, I recommend reading these through the Viz Media site, as it will let you read the most recent three chapters for free at any time, with no need to create an account.

As for spoilers, the digital-only release schedule for Chainsaw Man means that leaks aren’t exactly possible, but we do still have something similar to share.

What Will Happen in Chapter 148? Theories Explained

Judging by the final panel of Chapter 147, getting people to fear Chainsaw Man is basically a success. With Denji challenged as just another wannabe, this might be the moment he reveals himself to the world. It would be incredibly easy to tell the real Chainsaw Man from the fakes. However, this might void the deal he made to keep Nayuta safe.

Presumably, based on that ending, the next chapter will switch to Asa and reveal what happened to her after Public Safety showed up to take her down. The last time she was seen, Yoshida was preparing to make the final strike. She obviously can’t die, but with all the craziness in the city, it’s hard to say if she can simply get away.

As the story only continues to rev up, I can’t wait to see what comes with Chapter 148. For more of our Chainsaw Man coverage, check out our links below.