Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 Release Date & Spoilers

After things had been building up for several chapters with the Chainsaw Man Church, it appeared that it dying off quickly was a fake out. While Denji was willing to put Chainsaw Man behind him, that’s not going to last with the new developments. As always, things never go as you expect, and chapter 147 won’t be any different.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 147 Come Out?

Chainsaw Man chapter 174 will be out on Oct. 31 for everyone to read through the Viz Media website. This is a slight break from the usual weekly release, but it’s not too bad. As usual, anyone can access the three most recent chapters without signing up or creating an account. This means that until chapter 147 is released, you can read back to chapter 144 if you missed anything or need a refresher.

The fact that Chainsaw Man is a completely digital release typically means that there aren’t leaks ahead of time for fans to find. Instead, there are typically strings to follow in the plot that can lead to interesting predictions and theories.

What Will Happen in Chapter 147? Theories Explained

Chapter 146 ended on a cliffhanger with Asa Mitaka being attacked by Devil Hunters right as she attempted to create a weapon. This attack led to her arm being sliced off, which prevented her from using her War God powers. At the same time, the contracts made by the former Church members (even those in custody) took hold, and they started to exhibit Chainsaw Man’s attributes/blades.

Considering Denji has already been pretty upset that Asa was stealing his spotlight, there’s no way he will accept this new development. Though, I don’t think there’s any reason to suspect he will turn into Chainsaw Man on his own. Public Safety will no doubt step in and recruit him to either kill all the affected Church members or rally them.

It is to be expected that the contract has made them crazy, and the appearance of Chainsaw Man won’t do anything, leading to a frenzy. Whatever happens, there is plenty of blood on the way.

This chapter only has us more hyped for what chapter 147 will bring. For more of our Chainsaw Man coverage, be sure to take a look at our links below.