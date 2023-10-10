Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 Release Date & Spoilers

After a slight lull in the Chainsaw Man action, things appear to be kicking back up again. While the Chainsaw Man Church appeared to have noble motivations, the last few chapters revealed that wasn’t exactly the case, and with Public Safety looking to clean up anything related to the church, Asa is in the crosshairs. As such, you’re likely dying to know when Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 is coming out.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 146 Come Out? Answered

Chapter 146 of Chainsaw Man will be released on Oct. 17 through the Viz Media site. As always, anyone can visit the site and read the most recent three chapters at anytime free of charge. This can be done without a subscription, though one is needed if you want to catch up on any content further back in the story. As of Chapter 145’s release, you can only read back to Chapter 143.

Sadly, those release dates are rather firm too. Chainsaw Man is digital-only, so it is just about impossible for things to leak out ahead of time.

What Will Happen in Chapter 146? Theories Explained

Though it seemed the Chainsaw Man Church was going to become a staple in the world, that was quickly dismantled within only a single chapter.

While it happens off-screen in Chapter 145, two Public Safety officials discussed every branch of the Chainsaw Man Church being overtaken, and so it doesn’t seem like it will be a returning threat anytime soon. Even worse is that Asa Mitaka has been marked for termination due to her status in the Church. The bad news for her chances is that she didn’t get the Room 606 Sword off at the last second, and the attack she suffers will likely slow her down.

The damage seems pretty bad, but as she is important to the story, there’s no way that was the end of her at that moment. However, this could mean she doesn’t get to switch forms to the War Devil, so Asa will have to fight — or run — as herself.

Unless Fumiko lets it slip to Denji that Asa is going to be eradicated, it is unlikely Chainsaw Man will come to her rescue either. This is likely going to set up a public enemy #1 scenario, and they might actually sic Chainsaw Man on her when she evades capture.

On the bright side, there is only a week to wait until we find out exactly what will happen to our favorite bunch of disasters.

That’s everything we have to share about Chainsaw Man chapter 146’s release date, but if you’d like to see more of our coverage of this legendary manga, it will be in the links down below!