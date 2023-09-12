Chainsaw Man Chapter 143 Release Date & Spoilers

The build-up toward a climactic slaughter continues in the Chainsaw Man manga. The Chainsaw Man Church has made their plan known to Denji, and the blood could start spilling at any moment. Given this, it wouldn’t be surprising if you’re dying to know when Chainsaw Man Chapter 143 is coming out. Luckily, we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 143 Come Out? Answered

Currently, Chainsaw Man Chapter 143 is slated to release on Sept. 19 via the official Shonen Jump website and app.

This puts the series back on its weekly release schedule from recent months and ensures you won’t have to wait long to see what happens next in the story. Plus, there’s no chance of spoilers leaking ahead of its intended release. The series remains a digital-only release, meaning there isn’t a raw test copy that can be illegally scanned and uploaded to the internet ahead of its intended launch.

What Will Happen in Chapter 143? Theories Explained

As for what might happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 143, it’s very likely that the battle will begin in earnest between Denji and the Chainsaw Man Church’s Devil Hybrids.

The fact that they’ve revealed their plans to Denji shows they’re ready and waiting to wreak havoc. Plus, Denji’s power is only growing weaker the longer he goes without turning into Chainsaw Man. If he wants to have any sort of shot at taking down the group’s heavy hitters, he’ll need to transform sooner rather than later and regain the public’s adoration.

With all that said, the series could veer in a new direction. Author Tatsuki Fujimoto doesn’t exactly follow a set narrative path with his writing and introduces new plot threads at the drop of a hat. We might see the story shift back to Asa’s perspective for a time or jump over to members of Public Safety to see how their nefarious plans are shaping up.

It’s anyone’s guess, and we won’t have a definitive answer until the next chapter releases.

And with that, you're all caught up on when Chainsaw Man Chapter 143 comes out.