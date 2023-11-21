Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 Release Date & Spoilers

It only took 150 chapters for there to be a problem that Chainsaw Man couldn't fix.

Though Denji had explicitly been threatened not to transform into Chainsaw Man again, the events of the last several chapters have tested him greatly. And In Chapter 150, things are only going to spiral downward.

When Is Chainsaw Man Chapter 150 Coming Out? Answered

The release schedule has been a little wonky for the last couple of months, with weekly or bi-weekly breaks. Unfortunately, there is another two-week break, and Chapter 150 will be out on Dec. 3.

The good news is that the break is the perfect time to catch up or get a refresher on the plot. A lot has gone down in the last 10 chapters, and it can be easy to miss some of the smaller details. Viz Media allows for the three most recent chapters to be read by anyone for free, so you can currently check out Chapter 147 through Chapter 149 before 150 releases.

Though the series’ digital release means there’s a really low chance for spoilers to leak, we still have an idea of what might be next.

What Will Happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 150? Theories Explained

Though it had a humorous ending and everything seemed fine, Denji got a massive wake-up call at the end of Chapter 149. While he might have thought that immersing Nayuta in human culture was helping her, it never had any effect. His stark understanding that she’s still a Devil at her core will likely come into play later in the series.

With that said, Chapter 150 has to be all about Asa and Yoru after Chapter 148 revealed that they survived the attack. Considering the city is in complete chaos, this is the perfect time for the War Devil to thrive, and we’ll likely see her cut loose. Things definitely aren’t calming down anytime soon.

The direct humor of Chainsaw Man has somewhat cooled with Chapter 150, and things are only getting more serious. If you’ve got some ideas on what might happen in the series going forward, tell us in the comments.