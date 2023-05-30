Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 Release Date & Spoilers
A new threat on the horizon.
The Chainsaw Man manga has taken readers on a wild ride as of late, and it doesn’t look like it will slow down anytime soon. Almost immediately after the conclusion of the last arc, a new threat and central dilemma was introduced for Denji and his allies to overcome. This is all well and good, but you’ve got one question that needs answering first: When is the next chapter coming out? Fortunately for you, we’ve got the answers to that and more in our Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 Release Date and Spoilers guide.
When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 Come Out? Answered
First thing’s first: Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 is set to release on Tuesday, June 13. The chapter will release digitally via the official Shonen Jump website and app, and won’t see an earlier release illegally via raw scans due to its being a digital-only series.
This also puts the series back on its usual bi-weekly release schedule after its uncharacteristic shift to a weekly release structure with chapter 131. The series is likely to stick to this release schedule moving forward, though unforeseen circumstances could cause the series to experience a delay.
What Happens in Chapter 132? Theories Explained
Past that, there’s also the question of what will happen in Chapter 132 of Chainsaw Man.
Given Denji and Asa finally escaped the ire of the Falling Devil, it’s safe to say that the upcoming chapter will center more around lighthearted hijinks and set up things for the next arc. We already saw Nayuta in class at the end of Chapter 131, and it’s almost certain Asa and Denji will get to enjoy some scenes showing them returning to their everyday lives.
With that said though, it’s also possible that some of the series’ new plot threads could be explored. The fake Chainsaw Man, as well as the newly revealed prophecy by Nostradamus which could spell the end of the world, are ripe for elaboration and still hanging over readers like a Sword of Damocles. Series author Tatsuki Fujimoto may very well dive into the thick of these story elements, and could build the series toward a climax readers won’t want to miss.
As always though, this is just speculation. We won’t know for sure what the series’ future holds until the chapter releases in earnest next month.
Hopefully this Chainsaw Man Chapter 132 Release Date and Spoilers guide had the answers you were looking for. Be sure to take a look at our other articles related to the series down below.
