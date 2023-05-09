Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 Release Date & Spoilers
Riding in style!
If there’s one thing you can always count on outside of death and taxes, it’s that the release schedule for Chainsaw Man will be erratic. New chapters for the manga can release on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly schedule based on the author’s health and availability, meaning you can never count on them coming out consistently. Luckily, we’re here to help with a guide breaking down all the Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 release date and spoilers info we could gather.
When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 Come Out? Answered
To start, we’ve got some good news: Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 does have a firm release date set for May 23. It should release on the official Shonen Jump website and app sometime between 8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST and 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST.
This keeps the series on its current biweekly release schedule, and should see it put out within its usual timeframe. It’s also worth noting that the new chapter won’t be made available through less legal means before this time, as the series is published digitally and won’t have paper test copies which can be leaked online.
What Will Happen in Chapter 130?
As for what might happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 130, we can only hazard some guesses based on the preceding chapters.
Given Asa and Denji have continued to work together to defeat the Falling Devil, it’s a safe bet that they’ll continue to do so moving forward. Asa even went so far as to revive Denji with her blood in Chapter 129, albeit without realizing that Denji is in fact Chainsaw Man. She may learn the truth in the next few chapters, but for now she’s more likely to continue supporting the titular protagonist regardless.
We could also see the mysterious second Chainsaw Man come into play, though this might be less likely. Following their introduction in Chapter 129, they only spoke a few words to the heroes before disappearing. This might mean author Tatsuki Fujimoto isn’t ready to fully reveal their identity and role in the plot, and that they’ll leave the stage for the time being.
As always, however, this is simply speculation. We’ll only really know what happens once the chapter releases in earnest later this month.
And with that, you’ve learned everything this Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 release date and spoilers guide has to offer. For more on the series, check out any of the relevant articles down below.
- All Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart Codes in Roblox (May 2023)
- Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 Release Date & Spoilers
- Chainsaw Man Chapter 124 Release Date & Spoilers
- How Old Is Denji in Chainsaw Man? Answered
- Resident Evil 4 Remake Demo Is Out Now, & the Chainsaw Man Is Excited to Murder You