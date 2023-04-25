Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 Release Date & Spoilers
Come face to face with the man who sawed the world.
The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man provided one heck of a boost to the story. In addition to advancing the battle between Asa, Denji, and the Falling Devil, it also introduced a new character which could drastically alter the scope of the plot moving forward. Given these facts, it’s little surprise you wat to learn everything you can about when the next chapter releases and what will happen in it. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with this Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 release date and spoilers guide.
When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 Come Out? Answered
First thing’s first: Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 is currently slated to release on May 9, 2023 at 8 a.m. PST and 11 a.m. EST through the official Shonen Jump app and website.
While this may seem odd given the weekly release schedule the series has stuck to in recent weeks, it’s pretty par for the course with this series. Either due to the time needed to create the chapters or due to author Tatsuki Fujimoto’s availability, the series frequently sees its chapter releases staggered through a bi-weekly release structure.
It’s also almost certain that the chapter won’t release early through third party sites. This is due to the fact that the series is published digitally as opposed to print, meaning there aren’t test copies which can be scanned and released online before they’re officially translated.
What Happens in Chapter 129? Explained
With all that out of the way, we can get to theorizing what will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 129.
Given the focus and pacing of the past few chapters, it’s safe to assume that the focus will remain on Asa and Denji as they attempt to overcome the Falling Devil. It may still be some time before they actually manage to defeat this powerful adversary, but the appearance of the Chainsaw Devil doppelganger does at least offer a new opportunity for them to turn the tables and escape.
Time and attention could also be put toward fleshing out this new doppelganger and explaining where they came from, though this is a bit less likely. Fujimoto isn’t afraid to let plot threads dangle for long periods of time, and as such may hold off on fully revealing who this person is and what they want.
As always though, this is all just speculation. We won’t know for sure what will happen until the chapter is fully released.
With that, you've read through everything our Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 release date and spoilers guide has to offer.
