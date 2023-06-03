Can You Jump in Street Fighter 6 World Tour? Answered

Image via Capcom

The World Tour story mode in Street Fighter 6 is one of the best in the franchise, thanks in no small part to its open world design. You can explore each and every inch of several different areas, and doing so will net you useful items and valuable rewards. Or at least, you can in theory, and the lack of more traditional exploration mechanics likely has you asking: Can you jump in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode?

Fortunately, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for.

How to Jump in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Capcom

While there isn’t technically a dedicated Jump button in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode, you can instead leap up to higher ledges using Master Arts.

These moves are unlocked as you progress the story and are taught to you by the different Masters found throughout the game. Luke and Ken, for example, will teach you an uppercut that can launch you upward. Chun Li, meanwhile, teaches you a spinning kick that let’s you glide over long distances to reach terrain that is blocked off by water or other hazards.

To use these arts, hold down R2 or RT on PlayStation or Xbox respectively. This will bring up a view of Master Arts you currently have hot-keyed and can use in the overworld. Continue to hold down R2 or RT and then press the button hot-keyed to the action you’d like to use.

From there, your character can launch themselves up to a higher platform or glide over a hazard in place of a jump. There are some hard limits to be aware of though: If your uppercut doesn’t bring your character to at least thigh height with a platform, they won’t be able to safely make it up onto the surface. Also, if you can’t glide until you’re completely over a surface on the other side of a hazard, you won’t be able to land safely.

Likewise, be sure to keep an eye on your Drive Gauge. Each Master Art you use will drain the gauge slightly, and fully depleting said gauge will leave you unable to use any arts whatsoever for a short period.

Keep these things in mind, and you should be able to access every part of every map with no issue.

That covers everything you’d need to know about whether or not you can jump in Street Fighter 6 World Tour Mode. Be sure to take a look at our other guides and features related to the game down below.

