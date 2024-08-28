Where to Go After Tiger Vanguard in Black Myth: Wukong

First of all, congratulations on defeating the Tiger Vanguard, which is honestly the first truly difficult boss in Black Myth: Wukong! However, you might now be at a complete loss on where to go. The areas seem to branch out but there’s no exact path for you. If you want linear and balanced progress, here’s what you need to do after defeating the Tiger Vanguard in Black Myth: Wukong.

Where to Go After Tiger Vanguard

If you’ve defeated the Tiger Vanguard you will have two choices now. You can either continue on the path ahead that leads to the Hamlet Village, or you can turn back and make your way to the Fright Cliffs to continue. Your goal in Chapter 2 is to collect both the Keenness of Tiger and the Sternness of Stone key items to open the door in the Valley of Despair where you fought the Second Prince of Flowing Sands.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Continuing onwards from the path where you defeat the Tiger Vanguard leads you to the Windrest Hamlet. Here, you can find a Sobering Stone for the Drunk Pig questline. If you keep following this path you’ll find one of the Luojia Fragrant Vine locations. Go through the Windrest Bridge and Windrest Hamlet Shrines, and eventually, you’ll come across the Tiger Acolyte boss fight. Then the path ahead will loop around until you get to the Stone Vanguard’s arena. However, this path is not recommended as it’s too long of a detour to reach the boss fight.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Instead, we suggest turning around after exploring the Windrest Hamlet and following the bridge on the right side of the Valley of Despair. Continue on this path and collect the six Buddha’s Eyeballs while you’re at it. Keep going until you reach the Stone Vanguard boss arena. Defeat the Stone Vanguard to get the Sternness of Stone. Now you can either go down the Cellar in the Tiger Temple, slide down the Sand in front of the Rock Clash Platform, or open the door in the Valley of Despair until you reach the Windseal gate. All of these paths will lead to the final boss of Chapter 2. Be sure to check out all the Chapter 2 secrets before heading to the final boss!

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know about where to go after the Tiger Vanguard in Black Myth: Wukong. For more guides, check out all the Horse Guai locations. We’ll also show you how to get the Loong Scale to unlock some secret boss fights and the true ending.

