Image Credit: Bethesda
Black Myth Wukong Chapter 4 secret boss venom daoist
Screenshot via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How To Find Pool of Shattered Jade in Black Myth: Wukong

Find the Pool of Shattered Jade and the Venom Daoist
Image of Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 07:12 am

Black Myth: Wukong is huge. With a rich and immersive world filled with secrets and challenges, getting lost and missing secrets is normal. One such hidden location that confuses many is the Pool of Shattered Jade, a location that hides an entire secret area behind it. This guide will tell you how to find the Pool of Shattered Jade location in Black Myth: Wukong.

Pool of Shattered Jade Location in Black Myth: Wukong

To reach the Pool of Shattered Jade, you’ll need to venture into the Upper Hollow region. This area is located within the Webbed Hollow, a sprawling, labyrinthine section of the game.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to finding the Pool:

  1. Fast Travel to Upper Hollow: The quickest way to reach Upper Hollow is to fast travel there. Make sure you’ve unlocked this fast travel point previously.
  2. Locate the Upper Hollow Shrine: Once you arrive in the Upper Hollow, seek out the Upper Hollow Shrine. It’s a prominent landmark in the area.
  3. Ascend the Ladder: From the Shrine, look for a ladder leading up a nearby pillar. Climb this ladder to reach a higher platform.
  4. Turn Left and Jump: Once on the higher platform, turn left and follow the path. Eventually, you’ll come across a platform with a gap. Jump down into this gap.
  5. Navigate the Spider Web Path: Continue following the path, which will take you through a section filled with spider webs. Be cautious of enemies that may encounter you along the way.
  6. Reach the Pool: Keep moving forward until you spot a large rock. Behind this rock, you’ll find the Shrine of the Pool of Shattered Jade.
Black Myth: Wukong heading towards the Pool of Shattered Jade shrine
Image Source: Game Science via Twinfinite

While exploring the area, you’ll also come across a few other points of interest:

  • Meditation Spot: Near the Shrine, you’ll find a meditation spot by the water’s edge. 
  • Venom Daoist Encounter: Following the path near the Shrine will lead you to an Odd Cocoon. Destroying this cocoon will spawn the Venom Daoist, a very challenging secret boss. This allows you to unlock the Chapter 4 secret area: Purple Mountain.

The Pool of Shattered Jade is a very important but easy-to-miss location in Chapter 4 of Black Myth Wukong. Be sure to check out all other Chapter 4 secrets while you’re here.

By following these steps, you’ll be able to successfully locate the Pool of Shattered Jade Shrine and continue your journey through Chapter 4 of Black Myth: Wukong. Since you’re here, have a look at some of our other guides covering the game like all crafting material locations in Black Myth: Wukong and the best build for one shots in Black Myth: Wukong

