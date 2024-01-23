Best Victus XMR Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Sniper Rifles have been on the rise in Warzone and have always had a special place in regular Multiplayer. We were treated to some new great weapons like the KATT AMR, but recently players have turned towards the older generation for the next big rifle. The Victus XMR is one such weapon and we’re looking at the best Victus XMR loadout for Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Best Victus XMR Loadout in Warzone

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best Victus XMR Attachments

The Victus XMR is one of the MW2 generation sniper rifles that remains relevant, and that’s all thanks to the .50 Cal Explosive ammunition. It has some downsides, but mainly it is used to one-shot enemy players. There are very few rifles that can stand up to the brand new KATT AMR, but the Victus XMR is one such weapon.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : Mack 8 33.5 Super

: Mack 8 33.5 Super Ammunition : .50 Cal Explosive

: .50 Cal Explosive Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Magazine: 9 Round Magazine

For a sniper rifle to excel in Warzone, it needs its damage range maxed out. That’s why we utilize the range-increasing VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor. To maximize the damage of the Victus XMR we use both the Mack 8 33.5 Super and the .50 Cal Explosive ammunition. The .50 Cal Explosive is a must-have if you want your shots to one-shot-down enemy combatants, so be sure you pick up this attachment. The VLK LZR 7MW is here to offer stability and ease of use to make sure you aren’t completely defenseless while sprinting through Urzikstan.

Finally, we have the 9-Round Magazine so that we don’t run out of ammunition before we can down an entire squad of enemy operators.

Best Victus XMR Perks

For the Victus XMR, we want to ensure we have some mobility options to rotate after taking a couple of shots at the enemy.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Double Time increases our Tactical Sprint recharge and duration, to ensure we can cross open sightlines with speed. Sleight of Hand is a timeless perk that allows us to reload quicker and make sure we aren’t out of the fight for long. In the Perk 3 slot we have Tempered to reduce the number of plates needed to reach full health by 1, and the time to fully plate by 33%.

Finally, we have High Alert. It’s the perfect option to gain information, react to enemy operators faster, and protect your skull from pesky sniper scopes.

Best Victus XMR Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Best Victus XMR Attachments

The Victus XMR is quite sluggish compared to other sniper rifles available. Its low mobility paired with its slower ADS culminates in a weapon that only gives you one shot before you lose the gunfight. In Modern Warfare 3 we will change our build to accommodate faster ADS speeds and mobility, while maintaining the usual damage expected of a high-powered rifle.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : JAK BFB

: JAK BFB Barrel : Mack 8 21.5 Short

: Mack 8 21.5 Short Laser : 1MW Quick Fire Laser

: 1MW Quick Fire Laser Ammunition : .50 Cal High Grain Rounds

: .50 Cal High Grain Rounds Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

For multiplayer we build the Victus XMR as a Marksman Rifle with mobility in mind. The JAK BFB is an absolute must-have to nullify all recoil, especially when we pair it with the Mack 8 21.5 Short barrel while increasing the gun kick. For speed and agility, we have the 1MW Quick Fire Laser so we’re always ready to jump from a sprint into a gunfight. To maximize our damage we use the .50 Cal High Grain Rounds to make sure even the slightest graze from our bullets will take down an enemy.

Finally, we use the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X as the perfect scope for the maps in Modern Warfare 3. No matter the distance, we have a clean sight to use.

Best Victus XMR Perks

Modern Warfare 3’s perks system is intended to tie off your loadout with unique bonuses that can help your game plan come to fruition. The Victus XMR needs some help due to its immobility, thus we slip on these specific pieces of body gear.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Marksman Gloves

: Marksman Gloves Boots : Stalker Boots

: Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

The Infantry Vest is the single best perk in Modern Warfare 3 at the moment. It gives you the ability to Tac Sprint for a longer duration and recharge quicker. While we want to be using this to run rampant across the map, instead we will use the mobility to rotate to better positions. The Marksman Gloves reduce sway and flinching while you’re aiming down sights, a must-have for any long-range sniper.

Stalker Boots allow us to dodge some critical shots from enemy players with faster ADS strafing. Finally, the Tac Mask reduces flashbangs to give you a better shot at hitting enemies trying to overwhelm you with tactical equipment. With this combo, you’ll rampage across the map, taking down enemies one shot at a time.

And there we have it: the best Victus XMR Loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Season 1 is halfway through its lifespan, and Activision is keen on changing up the meta. Be sure to check in with Twinfinite for Call of Duty related guides, news, and updates.