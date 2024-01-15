Best SO-14 Loadout in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

Battle Rifles in MW2 were just glorified Assault Rifles and the SO-14 was one of the most prominent weapons that fit this mold. Its high damage and good handling made it a strong weapon so we’re here to take a look at the best SO-14 loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 3.

Best SO-14 Loadout in Warzone

Best SO-14 Attachments

The SO-14 had a short stint as the best weapon in Warzone 2 due to some buffs from Activision but quickly fell out of popularity due to its incredibly punishable recoil pattern. That neck-breaking recoil is still present even today, but with some choice adjustments, we can bring this unruly weapon under control. The SO-14 can be compared to the BAS-B and MTZ-762, weapons with incredible damage but difficult handling. Our Warzone loadout for the SO-14 is designed to be used in fully-automatic mode.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : Bore-490

: Bore-490 Barrel : 22″ Boremaster Barrel

: 22″ Boremaster Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Optic: Slate Reflector

To tackle the neck-breaking recoil we first start with the Bore-490 to cut that kick in half from the get-go, but we do not stop there, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip further brings this weapon under control. The 22″ Boremaster Barrel is perfect for one last helping hand towards recoil control while also increasing our damage range to ensure we can take down opponents with haste.

The 50-round drum is expected in the Warzone environment to deal with the increased health of enemy operators. And finally, we have the Slate Reflector as our clean optic.

Best SO-14 Perks

Recommending perks for the SO-14 is essentially the same as recommending perks for Warzone itself, so that is exactly what we have done here. Our perks can be swapped out for any of your preferences.

The best perks are as follows:

Perk 1 : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Perk 2 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 3 : Tempered

: Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

Sleight of Hand is going to give you the ability to reload faster and that can be the difference between life and death, especially for those looking to take a sniper rifle into Urzikstan as a secondary. A must-have is Double Time, the perfect perk for Warzone, and cannot be swapped out for any other option. Tempered is a personal favorite that offers 33% faster plating speeds and more efficient bag space.

Finally, High Alert is an unsung hero in the new Warzone, offering you information on enemy positions and protecting your life when it matters the most.

Best SO-14 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3

Best SO-14 Attachments

The SO-14’s recoil is its biggest issue in MW3 but sadly we cannot spend too much time addressing it else the loadout will be left in the dust by other newer-generation weapons. Instead, we choose to prioritize mobility and handling to enter close quarters where missing shots are significantly harder despite the recoil.

The best attachments are as follows:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel : 16″ Chrome-Lined RFX40 Barrel

: 16″ Chrome-Lined RFX40 Barrel Underbarrel : XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Magazine : 25 Round Magazine

: 25 Round Magazine Optic: Slate Reflector

For some recoil control and to keep us off the minimap at all times, we have the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor and while we aren’t focusing on it here we do utilize the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop for its recoil stabilization. Alongside that increase, the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop also drastically improves the SO-14 handling and mobility. The 16″ Chrome-Lined RFX40 Barrel further helps the SO-14 reach a good level of speed to match the expected chaos in MW3 multiplayer.

Finally, the 25-round magazine is perfect for taking down entire enemy teams and the Slate Reflector is our optic of choice to remove clutter and hit easy shots.

Best SO-14 Perks

In Modern Warfare 3 we are treated to a revamped version of the perk system. Perks now take the form of specific pieces of body armor that you can mix and match like usual. The SO-14 is already an accurate, high-damage machine, so we want to facilitate that with fast and mobile perks to keep you on the move.

The best perks are as follows:

Vest : Infantry Vest

: Infantry Vest Gloves : Quick Grip Gloves

: Quick Grip Gloves Boots : Climbing Boots

: Climbing Boots Gear: Tac Mask

Our best vest is, of course, the Infantry Vest, it offers faster Tac Sprint and even quicker recharge time which frees you up to rotate across the map. The best gloves in the game are undoubtedly the Quick Grip Gloves. They give you the ability to swap to your sidearm at a moment’s notice, often resulting in scoring a kill when it would otherwise be your death. Climbing Boots are perfect for increasing your mobility to allow faster rotations and the use of vertical angles. Finally, the Tac Mask gives you some much-needed safety against Flashbang/Concussion equipment.

And there you have it, the best SO-14 Loadout for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.