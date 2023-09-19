Best Particle Beam Weapons in Starfield & How to Get Them

Although Starfield is known for its grounded, NASA-inspired look, sometimes you just want to fire an energy beam like so many other legendary sci-fi characters. Thankfully, the game gives you the option to use both laser beam and particle beam weapons, and the latter are particularly useful. Here’s what the best particle beam weapons in Starfield are, and how you can get them.

*The article contains spoilers for the ending of Starfield*

The Best Particle Beam Weapons in Starfield, Ranked

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

As with every other projectile weapon in the game, particle beam weapons are available in several types, including shotguns, pistols, and rifles. While you can loot generic versions of these from enemies and containers, there are a number of unique, named particle beam weapons that have stronger base stats and traits.

Here are the 5 best unique particle beam weapons, ranked in order of how useful they are:

Eternity’s Gate (Loot from The Emissary) Reflection (Purchase from The Mysterious Captain) Jake’s Hangover Cure (Steal from behind Jake’s bar in The Well, Jemison) Terror Inflictor (Purchase from The Mysterious Captain) The Spacer (Purchase from Arboron in Neon, Volii Alpha)

The Reflection is a powerful particle beam rifle that is only beaten by Eternity’s Gate for sheer power. As you can’t get Eternity’s Gate until the very end of the game, Reflection is a worthy replacement. However, as you have to get it from The Mysterious Captain this weapon isn’t available until you start new game plus.

Granted, you’ll likely want a viable armament before completing the game. While you’re bound to find stronger weapons on your travels, Jake’s Hangover Cure has a satisfying kick to it and can be nabbed early on in your journey. Just be aware that taking the weapon from Jake’s bar will count as stealing you’ll need to be stealthy when taking it, or be prepared to run and gun your way back out of The Well.

And then, there’s The Spacer. As with most pistols in the game, it isn’t terribly useful compared to rifles that offer much the same functionality. But, if you’re dead set on running with a pistol build for your character, The Spacer is worth carrying as an easy-to-obtain starter particle beam weapon which can be purchased for only a few thousand credits.

Where Can You Buy Particle Beam Weapons in Starfield?

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

You can buy particle beam weapons from various shops in the game’s city areas after you have beaten the game. Not all of the weapons will be available in every shop, and not every weapon will be available straight away. The choice of weapons expands as your level increases, and changes each time you start another new game plus run.

The list of shops where you can buy particle beam weapons includes:

Centaurion Arsenal (New Atlantis, Jemison)

Neon Tactical (Neon, Volii Alpha)

Rowland Arms (Akila City, Akila)

UC Exchange (Cydonia, Mars)

What is the Best Particle Beam Weapon?

The Eternity’s Gate is the strongest particle beam weapon you can find in Starfield. It is a Legendary particle beam rifle that uses heavy fuse ammo to fire a strong burst at opponents. Here are the full base stats of the Eternity’s Gate rife:

Physical Damage: 17

17 Energy Damage: 50

50 Magazine Size: 20

20 Fire Rate: 25

25 Range: 60

60 Accuracy: 81.6 percent

81.6 percent Mass: 5.1

As with any other weapon in Starfield, these stats can be improved by ranking up skills for the appropriate weapon. The Particle Beams skill is available on the second tier of the combat skill tree, and at rank 4 will give you 30 percent extra damage and +5 percent crit chance when using particle beam weapons.

As it is a Legendary weapon, Eternity’s Gate also comes with 3 perks. The Skip Shot perk causes every fourth shot to fire 2 projectiles rather than just 1. Handloading means that your shots are more powerful than usual, but will occasionally misfire, causing a smaller amount of damage. The weapon also does +10 percent damage to humans thanks to the Anti-Personnel trait.

Where Do You Get The Eternity’s Gate Particle Beam Weapon in Starfield?

You can loot the Eternity’s Gate particle beam rifle from the Emissary in the game’s final mission, Revelation. At the end of Revelation you will have to choose whether you want to side with the Hunter, the Emissary, or neither.

If you chose to either side with the Hunter, or to side with neither the Hunter or the Emissary at the end of the Unearthed mission, you will have to fight the Emissary (and the Hunter if you chose to side with neither), at the end of Revelation.

Image Source: Bethesda Softworks via Twinfinite

You need to kill the Emissary to get the weapon, so do not try and persuade them not to fight you.

Upon killing the Emissary, you will be able to loot the Eternity’s Gate particle beam rifle from the their corpse. This is the strongest particle beam rifle in the game.

If you choose to go through the Unity after beating the ‘Revelation’ mission, you will lose all of your items. This includes the Eternity’s Gate weapon. If you want to get the rifle again, you’ll have to beat the Emissary again in the next universe.

That’s everything you need to know about the best particle beam weapons in Starfield and where to find them. Now that you’ve got yourself a shiny new weapon, why not read our guide to on how to mod weapons. Be sure to also check out the rest of Twinfinite’s helpful Starfield guides down below.