Is There New Game Plus in Starfield? Answered

Despite the length and depth of Bethesda’s Starfield, players will be curious to know if there’s a New Game Plus to enjoy once the main campaign has been completed the first time. Here’s what we know.

Does Starfield Have New Game Plus?

Yes, there is a New Game Plus mode in Starfield. There’s no exact details just yet on what carries over into new titles, but it’s been confirmed that there will be a NG+ option once the narrative has been completed the first time.

It’s a bit of a departure from what we’ve come to expect from Bethesda, with a lot of their previous games not offering NG+ and instead just pushing players to replay the same campaign in a different way, either by making different decisions or choosing different characters.

New Game Plus sees players encouraged to replay a video game’s narrative with added bonuses for having completed the story previously. For example, rare items or powerful weapons may be unlocked from the start, giving players an easier, more enjoyable and downright different playthrough experience.

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios

For example, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor‘s New Game Plus mode let players start a new campaign with all Perks, Lightsaber Stances, Skill Points, Lightsaber Colors and more. As a result, there’s greater incentive to replay the game and do things differently.

With so much to do in Starfield – like visiting planets that generate themselves for specific player’s needs – it’s fair to assume that the presence of New Game Plus is the cherry on top of the cake. No two playthroughs will be the same anyway, so NG+ just adds another layer of individuality into a game that appears to be full of it.

That’s everything to say about Starfield’s New Game Plus mode! For everything else Bethesda’s upcoming space epic, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.