Best Mods for Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Character cosmetics are one of the most essential parts of RPGs and gachas. In miHoYo’s games, they usually come in the form of costumes. However, sometimes you want something different than what the game has to offer, and you can get it using mods. To give you some inspiration, here is our list of the best Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) mods out there!

Recommended Videos

Best Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Mods

1. No Eyepatch for Lycaon – Astutes

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

The No Eyepatch for Lycaon mod by Astutes is a cosmetic mod for Zenless Zone Zero you can use to fully reveal Von Lycaon‘s majestic face. There is also an alternative version that leaves the leather straps on his face while just revealing his right eye. Use whichever you think looks best.

2. Hide Bear for Corin – Elaina2

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

The Hide Bear for Corin mod by Elaina2 removes the teddy bear hanging on Corin’s back. If you want to make her look as neat as possible, this is one of the best mods you can use. If you want to change the teddy into some other item, you’ll need to wait a bit longer, as the number of mods available for ZZZ is still fairly low.

3. Hide Corner UID – Astutes

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

Hide Corner UID is a quality-of-life mod that, as its name suggests, removes the UID overlay that is permanently visible on the bottom right. It allows you to take better screenshots and hide your UID from random people when posting your content online.

Well, that does it for our list of best Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) mods. We haven’t included many now, as the game is still fairly new, and the number of published mods is very low. However, we will add more entries as we find them, so be sure to revisit this post in the future for more awesome mods.

For more on the game, be sure to check out our agents tier list and Bangboo tier list. We’ve also got guides on how to fix the ‘compiling shaders’ error and all Commemorative Coin locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy