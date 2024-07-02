How to Fix Zenless Zone Zero Download Stuck on ‘Compiling Shaders’

If you’re pre-loading the much-anticipated gacha game prior to its launch in a few hours’ time, you may have encountered the ‘Compiling Shaders’ error in the Zenless Zone Zero download. Users on the game’s subreddit have reported their download entirely stopping at this stage, with no way of resolving it. Let’s take a look at the issue!

Zenless Zone Zero Download Stuck Fix

The best way to fix the Zenless Zone Zero download stuck on ‘Compiling Shaders’ is to restart the process. This means you have to cancel the download as it is. Then, delete the file off of your PC or mobile device, and start all over again.

We know that’s not the ideal scenario, but miHoYo has yet to officially comment on this error. So far it’s only been flagged by a select few users on the game’s subreddit. Therefore, it may not pop up for you in the first place. It seems to occur now that the game can be downloaded early, with everything going as expected to start with. Then, towards the 80-90% mark of the download, it remains frozen on ‘compiling shaders’.

Before entirely deleting the game and having to go through that hefty download again, you should shut the app down and remove it from your device’s multi-tasking bar. This could well spoof the game into starting the install from when it was last working properly, getting the download moving again.

Alongside that, we’d recommend keeping tabs on the game’s social media channels. They could share an announcement on how to fix the bug. You should check the game’s Facebook page and X page for updates of this nature.

Unfortunately, if there’s no joy in any of these methods, you’ll be left with no other option than to start the download again. Fortunately, Zenless Zone Zero’s servers haven’t gone live yet. You won’t be missing out on any game time during this period!

That’s all for this guide! If you’re eager to learn more about the game prior to its release, be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list and codes guide.

