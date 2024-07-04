Zenless Zone Zero
Category:
Guides

All Missing Mini Cargo Truck Locations in Zenless Zone Zero

Keep on trucking on
Image of Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
|
Published: Jul 3, 2024 10:00 pm

Zenless Zone Zero has a host of different characters who need help, one of whom is Officer Mewmew. Among other things, Mewmew tasks you with tracking down lost cargo. Here are all 20 of the missing mini cargo truck locations in Zenless Zone Zero that we’ve found.

Recommended Videos

All Missing Mini Cargo Truck Locations

1- This truck is found to the right of a ramp near where you’ll find Kaidou, Li, and Ironhead. It’s next to a cargo truck.

Missing mini cargo truck next to full-sized cargo truck
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

2 – You’ll find one Missing Mini Cargo Truck near Kaidou, Li, and Ironhead. It’s behind Kaidou, partially hidden behind a building.

Mini Cargo Truck behind Kaidou
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

3 – Head to the building under construction in the same area where Safety is standing. You’ll find another truck next to some yellow forklifts.

Missing Mini Cargo Truck near Safety on the Construction Site
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

4 – Opposite Officer Mewmew you’ll see a ramp with two bears standing next to it. Go up the ramp and you’ll see the truck directly ahead of you, next to an orange shipping container.

Missing Cargo Truck next to orange shipping container
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

5 – You’ll find one truck in the alleyway to the right of Godfinger on Sixth Street, beneath a red awning.

Missing Mini Cargo Truck next to Godfinger
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

6 – From the previous truck, follow the alleyway and turn left as you exit onto the street. You’ll find this truck against a wall in front of some yellow graffiti.

Truck beneath graffitti in Zenless Zone Zero
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

7 – Find a building with fish decorations outside, and take the street to the left of it. You’ll find a Bangboo standing opposite two men. A little to the Bangboo’s left is a character called Hesitant Person – the truck is in the alleyway behind him.

Missing mini cargo truck in the alleyway near the fish restaurant
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

8 – Near Officer Mewmew is a yellow parking sign. The next truck is in the alleyway behind it.

Truck in the alley behind a parking sign
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

9 – Uphill from Box Galaxy, at the end of the street next to a fence.

Truck near Box Galaxy
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

10 – Up the stairs to the right of Random Play.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

11 – Next to an X-shaped sculpture overlooking the ocean.

Missing mini cargo truck next to X sculpture
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

12 – From the previous truck, head to the edge overlooking the sea and run left along the fence. Head all the way to the end and turn left just before reaching the stairs, and you’ll see the next truck in the distance.

Missing mini cargo truck next to stairs
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

13 – Turn around and go up the stairs you saw earlier. The next truck is next to some children’s rides.

Missing mini cargo truck next to rides
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

14 – At the end of the street to the left of Officer Mewmew, next to some construction.

Truck next to street construction and Mewmew
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

15 – From the previous truck, turn around and head left into a parking lot. You’ll see the truck in clear view.

Missing truck in parking lot
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

16 – To the left of a building with a sign that reads “Gravi”.

Truck next to Gravi building
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

17 – On Ballet Twins Road, you’ll find a woman and child standing in front of a chain-link fence blocking covered in warning signs, to the right of a set of stairs heading underground. Walk around the fence to see this truck in the corner.

Ballet Twins Road fence truck
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

18 – Head down the stairs and through the opening to your left. Turn right to see the next truck in front of a gate.

Ballet Twin Road first underground truck
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

19 – Turn around and you’ll see another fence in the distance. The next truck is to its right.

Ballet Twins Road second underground truck
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

20 – Turn around and head through the opening to your left to reach a plaza. The next truck is on the raised section to the right of the statue.

Ballet Twins Road Plaza Truck
Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

Want to hit the ground running in Zenless Zone Zero? Here’s our tier list of all the characters (so far). Elsewhere, we’ve got tips on how to reroll, the best Koleda build, and all Broken Bangboo locations.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Lewis is an author and journalist based in Wales. His first novel, Wander, came out in 2017. Lewis is passionate about games, and has travelled to events worldwide to host and present panels at games conferences. In his spare time he loves reading, writing, and escape rooms.