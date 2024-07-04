All Missing Mini Cargo Truck Locations in Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero has a host of different characters who need help, one of whom is Officer Mewmew. Among other things, Mewmew tasks you with tracking down lost cargo. Here are all 20 of the missing mini cargo truck locations in Zenless Zone Zero that we’ve found.

All Missing Mini Cargo Truck Locations

1- This truck is found to the right of a ramp near where you’ll find Kaidou, Li, and Ironhead. It’s next to a cargo truck.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

2 – You’ll find one Missing Mini Cargo Truck near Kaidou, Li, and Ironhead. It’s behind Kaidou, partially hidden behind a building.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

3 – Head to the building under construction in the same area where Safety is standing. You’ll find another truck next to some yellow forklifts.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

4 – Opposite Officer Mewmew you’ll see a ramp with two bears standing next to it. Go up the ramp and you’ll see the truck directly ahead of you, next to an orange shipping container.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

5 – You’ll find one truck in the alleyway to the right of Godfinger on Sixth Street, beneath a red awning.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

6 – From the previous truck, follow the alleyway and turn left as you exit onto the street. You’ll find this truck against a wall in front of some yellow graffiti.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

7 – Find a building with fish decorations outside, and take the street to the left of it. You’ll find a Bangboo standing opposite two men. A little to the Bangboo’s left is a character called Hesitant Person – the truck is in the alleyway behind him.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

8 – Near Officer Mewmew is a yellow parking sign. The next truck is in the alleyway behind it.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

9 – Uphill from Box Galaxy, at the end of the street next to a fence.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

10 – Up the stairs to the right of Random Play.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

11 – Next to an X-shaped sculpture overlooking the ocean.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

12 – From the previous truck, head to the edge overlooking the sea and run left along the fence. Head all the way to the end and turn left just before reaching the stairs, and you’ll see the next truck in the distance.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

13 – Turn around and go up the stairs you saw earlier. The next truck is next to some children’s rides.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

14 – At the end of the street to the left of Officer Mewmew, next to some construction.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

15 – From the previous truck, turn around and head left into a parking lot. You’ll see the truck in clear view.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

16 – To the left of a building with a sign that reads “Gravi”.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

17 – On Ballet Twins Road, you’ll find a woman and child standing in front of a chain-link fence blocking covered in warning signs, to the right of a set of stairs heading underground. Walk around the fence to see this truck in the corner.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

18 – Head down the stairs and through the opening to your left. Turn right to see the next truck in front of a gate.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

19 – Turn around and you’ll see another fence in the distance. The next truck is to its right.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

20 – Turn around and head through the opening to your left to reach a plaza. The next truck is on the raised section to the right of the statue.

Image Source: miHoYo and Cognosphere

