Image Source: MiHoYo via Twinfinite
All Broken Bangboo Locations in Zenless Zone Zero & How to Fix

Gotta fix 'em all!
Published: Jul 3, 2024 10:00 pm

Officer Mewmew is giving out medals for being an excellent citizen in Zenless Zone Zero. As you explore you will come across the Bangboo, smart mechanical helpers designed to assist residents of New Eridu. In this guide, we’ll look at all broken Bangboo locations and how to fix them in Zenless Zone Zero.

All Broken Bangboo Locations in Zenless Zone Zero

Bangboos are adorable helpers with different jobs all over New Eridu. Some of them can even be hired to help you in battle! Unfortunately, some of these guys require assistance but if you can help them then you will be handsomely rewarded.

Here are all of the broken Bangboo we have found so far in Zenless Zone Zero. We will continue to update the list as we discover more!

Bangboo in NeedLocationHow to Help
SafetyNear Officer Mewmew at Construction SiteFix wiring
SurvivalistbooNear cement mixer at Construction SiteGive bottle cap
Compaint BangbooNear Food Truck at Construction SiteFix wiring
Transforming BangbooIn the alley beside Coff Cafe on Sixth St.Fix wiring
Thesis BangbooSame area as Transforming BangbooAnswer his questions
How to Fix Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero

If you want to fix a broken Bangboo in Zenless Zone Zero, it is pretty simple. Tap ‘Help the Bangboo’ and look at the screen that pops up. Tap each nodule until the transmitter colors match and you have rewired the Bangboo.

Once fixed, it can get back to work and you receive your rewards. Helping Bangboos can get you the following rewards:

  • Inter-Knot Credit x 50
  • Polychrome x 5
  • Senior Investigator Log x 1
  • Shockstar Disco [6] x 1
  • W-Engine Power Supply x 2
  • Denny x 2500

For more Zenless Zone Zero tips, why not check out some of our other guides including our character tier list? We’ve also got tips on farming Denny and Polychrome, plus a Godfinger Arcade guide.

