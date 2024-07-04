Zenless Zone Zero Best Ellen Build

Ellen, an S-Rank ice DPS Agent, is really good at fighting up close in Zenless Zone Zero. She can dodge attacks and counter-hit fast, which can be helpful in close combat. To utilize Ellen’s full combat potential, the following build provides you with the best W-Engines, Disc Drives, and Bangboo for Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best Ellen ZZZ Build: W-Engines

Ellen is a main DPS character, so increasing her damage during her Roaming State is important. Here are the best W-Engines for her basic attack-focused style:

Deep Sea Visitor

This is an S-rank engine exclusively made for Ellen. It increases her Ice damage by 25% and Crit rate by 20% for nine seconds after she deals ice damage to any enemy. Since many of Ellen’s skills deal with ice damage, this crit would have a very high uptime.

The Restrained

If you don’t get Deep-Sea Visitors, try going for The Restrained. It is another S-rank engine, which is the second-best option for Ellen. Let me tell you why. It increases her ice damage by 20%. Any time a basic attack deals with ice damage, the Restrained will increase the damage by 12% and inflict more daze (toughness break). This could result in a 100% uptime boost to Ellen’s ice damage and daze if you use her ice damage attacks repeatedly.

Cannon Rotor

Another alternative S-rank W-Engine is suitable for Ellen. It increases Ellen’s crit rate by 8%, and when an attack lands a crit on an enemy, an additional 275% of the attack will be dealt with as damage. This effect only triggers every eight seconds.

Electro Lip Gloss

This is the recommended A-class W-Engine for Ellen. When enemies are inflicted with Attribute Anomaly, Ellen’s attack will increase by 10% and will deal an additional 15% damage to the target.

Best Ellen ZZZ Build: Disc Drives

Since there are a total of six slots, you get a four-piece set and a two-piece set. I recommend you use the following disc combination, as they can make the most of Ellen’s powerful ice attacks.

Option 1

4 Set: Polar Metal

The basic and dash attack damage increases by 28%, which is quite overpowered. Additionally, when a squad member freezes or shatters an enemy, the buff will increase by another 28% for 12 seconds.

2 Set: Wood Pecker Electro

Along with a four-piece set of Polar Metal, run a two-piece set of Wood Pecker Electro. This will raise her crit rate by 8%.

Option 2

Replace both the discs with each other and you will still see pretty broken Stats.

4 Set: Wood Pecker Electro

The crit rate is still increased by 8%. Additionally, if a Basic, EX Special Attack or a Dodge Counter crits, Ellen will gain a stack of 9% attack boost. The duration of this stack will be independent of each type of move.

2 Set: Polar Metal

This will increase the ice damage by 10%.

Your 4th, 5th, and 6th slots of your Disc Drives are Variable Main Stats. Following is the Disk Drives Stat priority.

Main stats:

Slot 4: Crit Rate% or Crit Damage

Slot 5: Penetration% or Attack% or Elemental Damage%

Slot 6: Anomaly Rate%

Sub stats order of importance:

Crit Rate% or Crit Damage Penetration% ATK% Attribute Mastery

Best Ellen ZZZ Build: Bangboo

Bangboo’s can enhance your team’s overall damage output. The two best Bangboo I recommend for Ellen are:

Sharkboo: Sharkboo is great at building up Ice Anomaly and it benefits from having two or more Ice characters in your team.

Penguinboo: Another great budget option for teams running more than two Ice characters. It has one more skill than Sharkboo and a higher Ice Anomaly buildup rate.

If you use her correctly, Ellen is arguably the best S-rank character in the game right now. She can easily overpower any enemy if you know how to use her abilities well.

