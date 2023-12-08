If you aren’t into light playstyles that move as fast as they die, or a heavy build that struggles with stairs, then a medium build playstyle may be up your alley. Here’s the best medium build in The Finals.

The Finals Best Medium Build

One of the more interesting aspects of The Finals is how it veers away from being a Hero Shooter and instead lets you choose a build based on body type. Light body types are punctuated by speed, low health, and loadouts that empower hit and run gameplay. Meanwhile, heavy body types let you become a wrecking machine that destroys walls easily and can act as a tank. Finally, medium types fall somewhere in the middle with a kit that focuses on supporting the team through utility, damage, and defense.

Specialization

When it comes to specializations, Medium builds have the option between recon senses, a healing beam, and a guardian turret. The recon senses work well if you are good at communicating enemy placement, and the healing beam is quite effective at keeping your team alive and topped off in between engagements. However, the guardian turret is one I found quite effective in more situations overall.

This turret not only does respectable damage but has good tracking and decent range. Those qualities make the turret a weapon worth using from rooftops as well as defensive positions around objectives. Furthermore, you can use it to cover flanks or use as a trap. The thing is pretty versatile and can take a few hits too.

Weapon

This is one of those scenarios where the first weapon the game gives you as a medium, the AKM, is actually solid enough to be my main choice of weapon. What sets it above and beyond is its higher capacity magazine of 36 rounds. Now, I really did want to like the FCAR more, but it’s much smaller magazine size of 20 rounds was losing me engagements when paired against the AKM because I’d be reloading far before my opponent, especially with its extra recoil bouncing the crosshair everywhere.

The AKM also has decent stopping power and most close up and medium ranges too. In my opinion, you can’t go wrong with how well rounded it feels. The other gun options definitely have their uses, and we’ll discover those uses in the Reserve category.

Gadgets

The real meat and potatoes of any build will live or die by its gadgets in THE FINALS. The medium class’s gadgets are no different. If you aren’t rocking another explosive of some kind, then the classic Frag Grenade can fill that void. Compared to other shooters, I found it quite easy to cash in light and medium builds with this small throwable.

From there, it may be important to focus on mobility, so for that I like running either Zipline or Jump pad depending on the map. But I do think the Zipline eeks out slightly ahead of the jump pad since quick horizontal movement feels more impactful over height in the later stages of a match. Finally, you can’t go wrong with the Defibrillator, this will let you revive teammates much faster. It is certainly a very useful gadget to have, especially if you are playing with randoms or teammates that end up getting downed more than expected.

Reserve Loadout

The reserve loadout is exactly as it sounds, a secondary loadout you can make ahead of time that you can change to while you are waiting to spawn. While likely more useful in tournament play as maps change, this secondary loadout can be as similar or different to your main loadout as you desire. However, I would recommend the secondary loadout be more opposite than your main loadout. Just in case your main loadout struggles too much in certain situations.

So, if you’re already running the loadout that I’ve outlined above, then a decent reserve loadout whose strengths play to your main loadout’s weaknesses would be something like this:

Weapon: CL40 (for destruction) or Riot Shield (for a defensive, bruiser playstyle)

Gadget 1: Gas or Explosive Mine (to better augment a defensive playstyle)

Gadget 2: Goo Grenade (to trap opponents, or make temporary walls for turtling)

Gadget 3: Pyro Grenade or Gas Grenade (for area of effect denial and damage)

Having this kind of loadout in your back pocket may be what you need to mix things up enough when facing opponents who are expecting your main loadout’s playstyle. At the end of the day, THE FINALS allows for a lot of build experimentation. So go crazy with it and have fun.