The updated dribbling engine is one of the best features added to NBA 2K25. The movements are incredibly realistic, and you have more control over the ball than ever before. However, not all Dribble Styles are made equal, and choosing the wrong one can severely disadvantage you. Here are the best dribble styles in NBA 2K25 for every build.

The Best NBA 2K25 Dribble Style

Due to the fantastic cross launch and quick burst to the ball hand, the Best Dribble Style in NBA 2K25 is De’Aaron Fox. However, your MP must be under 6’4″ in height with a 90 rating for Speed with Ball to utilize this dribble.

Here are the animation requirements for the De’Aaron Fox dribble style:

Ball Handle: Any

Any Speed with Ball: 90

90 Minimum Height: 5’9″

5’9″ Maximum Height: 6’4″

However, since these requirements make it a hard dribble style to unlock, here are the best styles for all positions you use.

The Best Shooting Guard Dribble Style in NBA 2K25

The best shooting guard dribble style in NBA 2K25 is Devin Booker. This dribble style is excellent for tall guards and only requires an attribute level of 80 for Speed with Ball, making it very accessible. This Dribble Style features an amazing cross launch and a great boost to the ball hand.

Here are the animation requirements for the Devin Booker dribble style:

Ball Handle: Any

Any Speed with Ball: 80

80 Minimum Height: 5’9″

5’9″ Maximum Height: 6’9″

The Best Point Guard Dribble Style in NBA 2K25

The best shooting guard dribble style in NBA 2K25 is Jalen Green due to how fast and wide its cross launch is. This dribble style excels when you have plenty of space to maneuver on the court.

Here are the animation requirements for the Jalen Green dribble style:

Ball Handle: Any

Any Speed with Ball: 75

75 Minimum Height: 5’9″

5’9″ Maximum Height: 6’9″

The Best Center Dribble Style in NBA 2K25

The Zion Williamson is the best low-requirement dribble style in NBA 2K25. This dribble style has a great cross launch with an average burst. What also makes this an excellent dribble style is that the height requirement is anyone 6’5″ or greater and a Speed with Ball of 60 or more, making it a great budget, but very effective, dribble style.

Here are the animation requirements for the Zion Williamson dribble style:

Ball Handle: Any

Any Speed with Ball: 90

90 Minimum Height: 6’5″

6’5″ Maximum Height: 7’3″

Now that you know the best dribble styles in NBA 2K25 for every build, the opposing team won’t be able to stop you. Check out our NBA 2K25 hub for more guides like How to Get Cap Breakers, an important tool for boosting your attributes beyond their normal levels.

