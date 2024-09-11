Cap Breakers is an extremely powerful item that you can use to improve your builds in NBA 2K25. However, the game doesn’t explain exactly how to get them or how to use them. Here’s how to get Cap Breakers in NBA 2K25 and everything you need to know about them.

How to Unlock Cap Breakers in NBA 2K25

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

You’ll unlock your first five Cap Breakers when you reach Starter 3. After that, you’ll get an additional five Cap Breakers when you reach Veteran 2 and another five for reaching Legend 1, for a total of 15 Cap Breakers. You are limited to one unlock per account, meaning you’ll need to use them across all builds in NBA 2K25.

To grind out the games required to reach Veteran 1, I recommend splitting your time by playing 70% rec games, 20% park games, and 10% events. Even if you don’t spend many hours playing NBA 2K25, this is still a reasonable path to getting all Cap Breakers in a reasonable amount of time.

How Do Cap Breakers Work in NBA 2K25?

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Cap Breakers are boosts that allow you to raise an attribute above its current cap. Doing so will allow you to unlock any Takeovers, Badges, or Animations that are locked behind that attribute. For example, if you upgrade your Strength attribute from 91 to 96 using Cap Breakers, you’ll unlock the Brick Wall badge and any animations accompanying it.

However, you should know a few essential on how Cap Breakers work in NBA 2K25:

Before using a Cap Breaker, you must max an attribute at its natural cap. You can only increase an attribute by five points above its cap (though you don’t have to put all five in simultaneously). Raising an attribute using a Cap Breaker is still limited by your MyPLAYER’s height, wingspan, and weight.

Now that you know how to get cap breakers in NBA 2K25 and how they work, you can improve your builds significantly! Check out our NBA 2K25 hub for more guides like How to Get Go Kart so you can traverse The City in style!

