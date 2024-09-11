Image Credit: Bethesda
Looking at the Cap Breakers menu in NBA 2K25
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite
Guides

How to Get Cap Breakers in NBA 2K25

Here's how to unlock Cap Breakers and use them in NBA 2K25!
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
|

Published: Sep 11, 2024 03:46 pm

Cap Breakers is an extremely powerful item that you can use to improve your builds in NBA 2K25. However, the game doesn’t explain exactly how to get them or how to use them. Here’s how to get Cap Breakers in NBA 2K25 and everything you need to know about them.

How to Unlock Cap Breakers in NBA 2K25

Unlocking the first five cap breakers by reaching Starter III in NBA 2K25
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

You’ll unlock your first five Cap Breakers when you reach Starter 3. After that, you’ll get an additional five Cap Breakers when you reach Veteran 2 and another five for reaching Legend 1, for a total of 15 Cap Breakers. You are limited to one unlock per account, meaning you’ll need to use them across all builds in NBA 2K25.

To grind out the games required to reach Veteran 1, I recommend splitting your time by playing 70% rec games, 20% park games, and 10% events. Even if you don’t spend many hours playing NBA 2K25, this is still a reasonable path to getting all Cap Breakers in a reasonable amount of time.

How Do Cap Breakers Work in NBA 2K25?

Unlocking the Brick Wall badge by using cap breakers on the Strength attribute in NBA 2K25.
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Cap Breakers are boosts that allow you to raise an attribute above its current cap. Doing so will allow you to unlock any Takeovers, Badges, or Animations that are locked behind that attribute. For example, if you upgrade your Strength attribute from 91 to 96 using Cap Breakers, you’ll unlock the Brick Wall badge and any animations accompanying it.

However, you should know a few essential on how Cap Breakers work in NBA 2K25:

  1. Before using a Cap Breaker, you must max an attribute at its natural cap.
  2. You can only increase an attribute by five points above its cap (though you don’t have to put all five in simultaneously).
  3. Raising an attribute using a Cap Breaker is still limited by your MyPLAYER’s height, wingspan, and weight.

Now that you know how to get cap breakers in NBA 2K25 and how they work, you can improve your builds significantly! Check out our NBA 2K25 hub for more guides like How to Get Go Kart so you can traverse The City in style!

Matthew Kevin Mitchell is a part-time staff Writer at Twinfinite and has written for over two years in the game journalism industry. In his previous roles, Matthew primarily covered Manga, like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and asymmetrical horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play goalie in rec ice hockey, spoil his dog Nux, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.
