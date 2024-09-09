In the NBA 2K franchise, you can use various modes of transportation to travel around The City in the MyCAREER game mode. One of the more unique vehicles available is the Go Kart. Although unlocking the Go Kart using VC can be costly, there is a way to do so for free. Here’s how to get Go Kart in NBA 2K25 to traverse The City in style!

How to Unlock Go Kart in NBA 2K25

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

To get the Go Kart in NBA 2K25, all you need to do is play up to five NBA games on MyCAREER and complete the Heart of Dynasty: Club Game, Great Expectations, NBA Debut, and Become a Starter quests. Once Done, you’ll unlock the Gatorade Go-Kart Challenge quest, which will give you a free Go Kart after you complete it.

Writer’s Note: Players have reported getting the Gatorade Go-Kart Challenge quest at different times, but completing these steps has been the most consistent for players, including myself.

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Once you have the quest, you must head to The Track, shown on the map above. You only need to finish the race to complete the Gatorade Go Kart Challenge quest in NBA 2K25. You don’t need to complete the race in a specific time or meet any requirements to unlock the Go Kart. However, you must take another step before the Go Kart will appear in your Equipment Menu: equip it!

How to Equip Go Kart in NBA 2K25

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Here’s how to equip the Go Kart in NBA 2K25:

Open the Settings menu Go to the MyPLAYER tab Select the Equipment option Equip the Go Kart

Finally, to use the Go Kart, you’ll need to access the Equipment Menu and then pick the GOKARTS option to enter your Go Kart.

Now that you know how to get Go Kart in NBA 2K25 and how to equip it, you’ll be traversing The City in style! Check out our NBA 2K25 hub for more guides like all 2KTV Answers for all episodes in Season 11, so you can earn free VC and cosmetic items!

