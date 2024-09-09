Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Get Go Kart in NBA 2K25

Here's how to get the Go Kart in NBA 2K25 for free!
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 03:13 pm

In the NBA 2K franchise, you can use various modes of transportation to travel around The City in the MyCAREER game mode. One of the more unique vehicles available is the Go Kart. Although unlocking the Go Kart using VC can be costly, there is a way to do so for free. Here’s how to get Go Kart in NBA 2K25 to traverse The City in style!

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Go Kart in NBA 2K25

Completing the Gatorade Go-Kart Challenge to get the Go Kart in NBA 2K25
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

To get the Go Kart in NBA 2K25, all you need to do is play up to five NBA games on MyCAREER and complete the Heart of Dynasty: Club Game, Great Expectations, NBA Debut, and Become a Starter quests. Once Done, you’ll unlock the Gatorade Go-Kart Challenge quest, which will give you a free Go Kart after you complete it.

Writer’s Note: Players have reported getting the Gatorade Go-Kart Challenge quest at different times, but completing these steps has been the most consistent for players, including myself.

The Track location marked on the map in NBA 2K25
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Once you have the quest, you must head to The Track, shown on the map above. You only need to finish the race to complete the Gatorade Go Kart Challenge quest in NBA 2K25. You don’t need to complete the race in a specific time or meet any requirements to unlock the Go Kart. However, you must take another step before the Go Kart will appear in your Equipment Menu: equip it!

How to Equip Go Kart in NBA 2K25

Using the Go-Kart in NBA 2K25
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Here’s how to equip the Go Kart in NBA 2K25:

  1. Open the Settings menu
  2. Go to the MyPLAYER tab
  3. Select the Equipment option
  4. Equip the Go Kart

Finally, to use the Go Kart, you’ll need to access the Equipment Menu and then pick the GOKARTS option to enter your Go Kart.

Now that you know how to get Go Kart in NBA 2K25 and how to equip it, you’ll be traversing The City in style! Check out our NBA 2K25 hub for more guides like all 2KTV Answers for all episodes in Season 11, so you can earn free VC and cosmetic items!

Post Tag:
2K Sports
Basketball
NBA 2K25
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell is a part-time staff Writer at Twinfinite and has written for over two years in the game journalism industry. In his previous roles, Matthew primarily covered Manga, like One Piece, horror movies like Scream, and asymmetrical horror games like Dead by Daylight. His favorite moment came during his first press event covering Scream 6. He hails from Denver, Colorado, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Regis University. When he isn’t scaring himself silly or writing, he loves to play goalie in rec ice hockey, spoil his dog Nux, and drink an unhealthy amount of coffee.
Link to Twinfinite