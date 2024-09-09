Answering questions while watching 2KTV is a great way to earn VC and free cosmetic items for use in NBA 2K25. You’ll earn 200 VC for each question you answer correctly during each episode, which will add up quickly every episode. Here are all 2KTV answers in NBA 2K25 for all episodes in Season 11.

All 2KTV Episode 1 Answers

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

NBA 2K25 features our _____ Season of 2KTV 11th What position will you make your first MyPlayer Build in NBA 2K25? Pick Any Answer Chris returns to The City as your Rep for this affiliation. Elite Which mode are you most excited to play in NBA 2K25? MyCAREER Which WNBA superstar is an NBA 2K25 Cover Athlete? A’ja Wilson Which attribute category are you most excited about for your MyPlayer? Pick Any Answer How many Streetball Courts are in The City? 3 What is your resolution for NBA 2K25 Watch More 2KTV In MyTEAM, there is a new Board Game called _____? Breakout Which MyTEAM mode is not new to NBA 2K25? Salary Cap In NBA 2K25, MyCAREER and MyTEAM have shared Season Progression? True Who is the Cover Athlete for the Hall of Fame Edition of NBA 2K25? Vince Carter On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for NBA 2K25? Pick Any Answer All 2KTV Episode 1 Answers in NBA 2K25

How to Watch 2KTV in NBA 2K25

Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Here’s how to watch 2KTV in NBA 2K25:

Press the Left Directional Pad button to access your phone Look for the app with the 2KTV icon Open the 2KTV app

Return to this guide when new episodes drop to get all 2KTV answers in 2K25 to earn that valuable VC.

