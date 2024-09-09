Image Credit: Bethesda
Watching 2KTV in NBA 2K25
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite
All 2KTV Answers in NBA 2K25

Here are all 2KTV answers in NBA 2K25 to earn free VC and cosmetic items!
Image of Matthew Kevin Mitchell
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 04:11 pm

Answering questions while watching 2KTV is a great way to earn VC and free cosmetic items for use in NBA 2K25. You’ll earn 200 VC for each question you answer correctly during each episode, which will add up quickly every episode. Here are all 2KTV answers in NBA 2K25 for all episodes in Season 11.

All 2KTV Episode 1 Answers

Answering 2KTV episode 1 questions in NBA 2K25
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite
NBA 2K25 features our _____ Season of 2KTV11th
What position will you make your first MyPlayer Build in NBA 2K25?Pick Any Answer
Chris returns to The City as your Rep for this affiliation.Elite
Which mode are you most excited to play in NBA 2K25?MyCAREER
Which WNBA superstar is an NBA 2K25 Cover Athlete?A’ja Wilson
Which attribute category are you most excited about for your MyPlayer?Pick Any Answer
How many Streetball Courts are in The City?3
What is your resolution for NBA 2K25Watch More 2KTV
In MyTEAM, there is a new Board Game called _____?Breakout
Which MyTEAM mode is not new to NBA 2K25?Salary Cap
In NBA 2K25, MyCAREER and MyTEAM have shared Season Progression?True
Who is the Cover Athlete for the Hall of Fame Edition of NBA 2K25?Vince Carter
On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for NBA 2K25?Pick Any Answer
How to Watch 2KTV in NBA 2K25

How to watch 2KTV in NBA 2K25 by opening the app on your MyPlayer's phone.
Image Source: 2K Sports via Twinfinite

Here’s how to watch 2KTV in NBA 2K25:

  1. Press the Left Directional Pad button to access your phone
  2. Look for the app with the 2KTV icon
  3. Open the 2KTV app

Return to this guide when new episodes drop to get all 2KTV answers in 2K25 to earn that valuable VC. Check out our NBA 2K25 hub for more guides like How to Get Go Kart, a fun mode of transportation for your MyPLAYER to travel around The City with!

