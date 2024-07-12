What Are the Best Deviants in Once Human?

Once Human features dozens of crazy creatures you can catch and use called Deviants. However, it’s not always easy to tell which ones are the best, and which are better off left in the wild Today, we’re exploring the best Deviants Once Human has to offer.

Once Human Best Deviants List

Deviants are odd, interesting, and sometimes creepy little creatures you can find and capture as you explore Once Human. Unlike Palworld, Deviants are less common and a bit more hidden. Some can be found in certain areas, others acquired after beating certain bosses—if you’re lucky. The following Deviants are some of the more interesting and uniquely effective:

Gingerbread House

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

The Gingerbread House is one of the most interesting Deviants in Once Human. The Gingerbread House doesn’t have any active effects you use while on the road, nor does it do much for your base while you’re away. Instead, the Gingerbread House creates something called cracker crumbs, which when combined with glass and acid, creates a transformation cookie.

This cookie turns you into a prop that dynamically fits in with whatever environment you’re in. I used this in the forest and turned into a small tree, making this disgustingly good for any kind of PvP ambush. The transformation lasts quite a while and lets you move around and jump while transformed. Just be careful – doing anything else breaks the transformation.

The Gingerbread House can be found almost directly south of the town of Sunbury.

Butterfly’s Emissary

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

Butterfly’s Emissary is the first Deviant that you earn directly after completing the tutorial. This blood-red butterfly is a combat type and can assist you in battle in simple but effective ways. First, you can direct which enemy you want it to attack. From there, the Butterfly will attack periodically, doing respectable damage and highlighting the weak spot of whatever it is attacking.

If you attack that highlighted weak spot during the five seconds it is highlighted, you will do 25% more damage. With a useful skill like that, the Butterfly Emissary is useful against bosses while scaling well with more powerful firearms.

Festering Gel

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

This one is a personal favorite of mine. The Festering Gel is a combat-oriented Deviant like the Butterfly’s Emissary. Where the Gel differs is in how it helps you during combat. This is because the Festering Gel is defensive in nature and, when used, creates a chest-high wall for you to take cover behind and shoot from behind.

This wall also has the added benefit of healing the user by 4% HP and 2% Sanity every second. That kind of healing will save you a lot of time and materials if you’ve been using a lot of Activator healing meds or Sanity Gummies. Additionally, the Gel’s other ability allows it to be thrown, which knocks back enemies before making a wall to hide behind and heal up. That said, taking the time to aim the Festering Gel does take away from its total duration, so keep that in mind.

Paper Figure

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

On paper, pun intended, the Paper Figure may not seem all that immediately useful. This little guy runs around your base and has a chance to find things off the corpses of Deviant monsters that you kill within your base’s region. While cool, and potentially useful, the Paper Figure’s biggest use case is the automatic regeneration of your Stardust Resonant Filter, walls, and floor’s durability.

This can save you quite a lot of materials that you’d normally spend repairing after a raid from other Meta-Humans or Deviant monsters. During the later half of Once Human’s seasons when PvP becomes a primary focus, you’ll want the Paper Figure. Speaking of, the Paper Figure can be found during the Martial God’s Home Quest in Citrus County, where you will need to use the Respect emote in front of it.

The Digby Boy

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

The Digby Boy is going to be one of your favorite Deviants with how much time it’ll save you mining. That’s because The Digby Boy’s sole goal is to go out mining for you when its Deviant Power is high enough. Depending on where your base is located, The Digby Boy will harvest whatever is nearby and store it up until you claim it all.

If you claim his procured stash of minerals once a day, that should amount to between 100 and 200 ores of various kinds. Of course, you can claim it whenever you want, but having one of two Digby Boys should keep your resources high enough to keep you away from mining manually unless you need a huge surplus of ammunition or something.

Aside from earning a Digby Boy from a quest, you can also earn one here and there from mining yourself.

Logging Beaver

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

The Logging Beaver is much like The Digby Boy, in that it is a Deviant who stays home and takes some of the work out of collecting resources you need. In this case, the Logging Beaver will collect wood for you while you’re home, away, or even offline, so as long as it can keep its Deviant Power up and its mood high. Even having just one Logging Beaver can mean an extra few hundred pieces of wood that you won’t have to chop yourself. Wood is important too with how it’s used in many different crafting recipes and of course in the building of your home.

As for where the Logging Beaver can be found, if you travel southwest of Harborside you will come to a few docks. Once you see the lady merchant who sells fishing bait, you’ll know you’re in the right area because a few steps down you’ll likely see the Logging Beaver. If the Logging Beaver isn’t there, you can go to a Teleportation Tower and change the world until you land in one where other players haven’t snagged the Beaver.

There are many collectible Deviants in Once Human that can do very useful things. The ones we’ve listed here are the ones we have deemed highly useful. For more like this, check out what the best fitness range is for your character.

You may also want to discover what it means when you receive the message that says “There is a ripple in spacetime.” Beyond that, we have a useful guide on where you can find Iron Ore. Finally, you may like this Once Human performance guide if you’re game is running slower than it should.

