Once Human Iron Ore Location, Best Farming Spot & How to Make Steel Ingot

From vehicle parts to weapons, equipment, building facilities and other things, you need a ton of Iron Ore and Steel Ingot once you are around level 18 to 30. Almost everything you craft in the mid-game requires Steel Ingot and Iron Ore, and in the wake of that, we are here with a handy guide sharing the Once Human Iron Ore location, the best farming spot, and how to make Steel Ingot.

Where to Find Iron Ore in Once Human

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

In Once Human, you can find Iron Ore around the Iron River region. The Iron Nodes look like the Sulphur Nodes but are slightly less yellowish. It is very easy to miss them, so pay attention while looking for them.

Best Farming Spot for Iron Ore in Once Human

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

The best farming spot for Iron Ore in Once Human is around Highland, Overlook Lumberyard and Ransacked Camp. The entire area is filled with Iron Nodes that you can mine using a Bronze Pickaxe.

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

That said, we recommend unlocking the Teleportation Tower northwest of Highland. Once done, head to the downward slope, slightly southeast of the tower. There, you will find around 50 plus Iron Nodes that you can farm quickly to obtain 1000 plus Iron Ores in no time.

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

Note: To unlock and craft the Bronze Picaxe, you must unlock its Memetic in the Infrastructure section of the Memetics menu via your Cradle.

How to Make Steel Ingot in Once Human

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

You can make Steel Ingots using Iron Ore and Charcoal that you can make using Wood through the Furnace once you have unlocked the Forging Techniques Memetic, which you can find in the Infrastructure section.

Image Source: Starry Studio via Twinfinite

That concludes our guide on the Once Human Iron Ore location, best farming spots, and how to make Steel Ingot. For more on the game, check out the best farming spot for Copper Ore, making Copper Ingots, and how to craft and summon a bike.

