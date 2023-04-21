Best Character To Start With in Dead Island 2

Image Source: Dambuster Studios via Twinfinite

Dead Island 2 forces new players to pick between six possible characters/ slayers when starting the game. While you get a stat rundown and a glimpse of their unique skill cards, it can still be a daunting choice as you can’t switch later. However, one option is absolutely head and shoulders above the rest. Here’s the best character to choose when starting Dead Island 2.

Best Slayer to Pick in Dead Island 2

Out of all six options, Ryan is the best choice in Dead Island 2. Yes, we are telling you to pick the pretend firefighter and ex-stripper to get you through the zombie apocalypse.

Between his high Toughness and Resilience stats, Ryan is king when it comes to staying alive. He can take damage as well as dish it out, so it’s not really detrimental that his Agility stat is so low. Once you start leveling up and increasing your max health, Ryan becomes even more of a tank.

His other major selling point is his Seesaw skill card. With Ryan’s adept use of Bulldozer weapons, he’s constantly knocking enemies over and getting a health regeneration boost for doing it. Health regeneration is one of the most important things to have in Hell-A. Players can carry up to five medkits at one time, but the wrong fight will drain those very quickly. Picking a slayer with easy access to health regeneration like Ryan is a simple choice.

Stats and playstyle aside, Ryan is also just a delightful character in terms of personality. His sharp wit and great sarcasm make him fun to listen to throughout the game.

This is all you need to know to make the right choice and select the best slayer in Dead Island 2. For more guides to buff up your characters and find the best loot, check out the links below.

