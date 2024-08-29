Best Ability Seed Combinations in Visions of Mana

There are an overwhelming amount of Ability Seed combinations to choose from in Visions of Mana, so it’s little wonder you could use some guidance on which are the best. We felt the same, and that’s why we’ve put together this guide to make your decision process easier.

Best Visions of Mana Ability Seed Combinations

In general, the best Ability Seed combinations we found in Visions of Mana were those which take advantage of specific stat boosts or status conditions.

The former can send your party member of choice’s attack or Magic Attack through the roof, allowing them to tear through enemies in a matter of seconds. The latter, meanwhile, can help you debilitate and immobilize everything from standard enemies to bosses, and turn any fight into a waiting game while you chip away at their health worry-free.

However, there are exceptions. Some combos rely on boosted resistances and immunities to make enemies’ attacks ineffective, resulting in ideal tank characters that can effortlessly draw enemy aggro.

With this in mind, we’ve compiled some of the best combinations we found down below. Bear in mind that most every Ability Seed can be obtained via Niccolo’s Emporium or the Ability Seed Exchange at Items Shops, save for a select few that can only be earned through a specific Side Quest.

We’ve also provided some of the best classes they can be paired with. Each class comes with its own passive abilities which can synergize with Ability Seeds beautifully, resulting in some truly overpowered and broken party members.

Ability Seed Combination Effect Best Class to Use it With Boost Freeze + Endless Challenge This Ability Seed combo grants you a 60 percent boost to Freeze chance, immobilizing most enemies more frequently. Especially effective with classes which apply Freeze chance to their basic attacks or spells. Duelist (Val) or Grand Diviner (Palamena) Critical Rate Boost + Critical Damage + First Strike Significantly raises your chance of delivering a deadly critical hit with your first hit on an enemy. Can prove especially deadly when applied to classes which have a high crit rate thanks to their passives. Night Blade (Morley) or Maverick (Careena) Traveler’s Talisman + Provoke + Untouchable With this Ability Seed combination, your character draws enemy attention and evades them with their large windows of invincibility, and ensures status effects never halt your momentum. Liege (Val), Paladin (Val), Dancer (Careena) Triumphant (+) + Meelpa’s Teachings + First Strike (+) + Beastly Force This combo boosts the first basic attack you throw out in battle by 120 percent, and buffs your basic damage by 90 percent the rest of the time so long as you don’t get hit. It’s incredibly effective when paired with high damage potential classes. Samurai (Morley), Maverick (Careena), or Duelist (Val) Acumen (+) + Brilliance (+) + Intellect Sigil + First Strike Enhance the damage from the first spell you use by up to 120 percent. Highly effective when used by spellcaster classes. Soothsayer (Morley), Archmage (Palamena), or Magus (Palamena) Wound Magic All + Unbreakable + Peacebringer + Class Strike Damage (+) + Oath of Radiance While counterintuitive on their own, these skills turn your Class Strike into a One Hit Kill move. Best paired with classes that can drive the damage even higher. Night Blade (Morley), Divine Fist (Careena), or Magus (Palamena) Invisible Bonds + Consecutive Casting + Acumen + Wrath of Turn your caster of choice into a rapid fire destroyer with this Ability Seed combination. It’s highly versatile too, as there are Consecutive Casting and Wrath of Seeds tied to every Element. Magus (Palamena), Archmage (Palamena), and Occultist (Julei) Oath of Embers + Oath of Gales + Extra MP Keep your characters flush with mana and Elemental Breaks via this combo, and fling spells like there’s no tomorrow thanks to the constant source of MP. Duelist (Val), Sage (Julei), Night Blade (Morley), or Archmage (Palamena)

Hopefully you found a few Ability Seed combinations that will make your time with Visions of Mana more enjoyable. For more helpful tips and tricks, check out our other guides on how to get the best weapons and the best party combinations.

