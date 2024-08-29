How to Get Best Weapons in Visions of Mana

Visions of Mana is a true blue JRPG, which means it can be a pain and a half to track down the best weapons in the game. Luckily, we’ve already done the legwork and laid out exactly how you can get the best weapons in Visions of Mana in this guide. Do be warned that we need to go into some spoilers in order to describe how some weapons are unlocked. Consider this your one and only *Spoiler Warning.*

Visions of Mana Best Weapons Unlock Methods

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

The best weapons in Visions of Mana can all be obtained in one of three ways.

The first method is to clear the Ruins scattered around the game. There are a total of eight to find, and clearing them requires the elimination of especially strong enemies that have made it their home. It’s recommended that you’re at least level 30 before you attempt to clear any of the Ruins, and that you spec your character in a way that maximizes their innate abilities.

The second method is to clear specific side quests in the base game and main story quests in the post-game. Both result in you receiving rare and powerful weapons as rewards, which can then be used to take on the game’s more challenging bosses with ease.

The third and final method is to buy the best weapons from the cat merchants that follow the party from area to area. More specifically, you’ll want to speak to them once they appear at the Floating Isle of Ulul, as this is when they finally offer you the best weapons for a few of your party members’ specific classes.

All Visions of Mana Best Weapons Locations and Unlock Requirements

With all of that in mind, we’ve listed all of the best weapons in the game down below, along with their locations, who can use them, their unlock requirements, and whether they’re available in the base game or post-game.

Weapon Name Who Can Use it Available in Base Game or Post Game Stats Unlock Requirements Mortal Dawnblade (Small Sword) Val Base Game 65 ATK, 48 MGC ATK Acquired after you defeat Aello and Ocypete at the Wind Sanctum during the main story mission in Chapter 10. Mortal Broadlight (Greatsword) Val Base Game 71 ATK, 59 MGC ATK Complete the Remembering Hinna side quest, which becomes available after you return to Tianeea before the final battle. Involves going around Tianeea to help the rest of the party learn more about Hinna. Mortal Twiliance (Lance and Shield) Val Base Game 67 ATK, 45 MGC ATK, 50 DEF Can be found in the Charred Passage Ruins after you defeat the nemesis there. Recommended that you’re at least level 30 before you try to fight this Nemesis. Blade of Triumph (Small Sword) Val Post Game 77 ATK, 56 MGC ATK Acquired after you beat Axebeak during the main story mission in Chapter 10. Elfin Heirloom (Greatsword) Val Post Game 89 ATK, 69 MGC ATK Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul. Rhongomyniad (Lance and Shield) Val Post Game 80 ATK, 54 MGC ATK, 28 DEF Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul. Mystic Reveluge (Spear) Careena Base Game 61 ATK, 54 MGC ATK In the chest guarded by the Nemesis at the Aery Passage Ruins. Recommended that you’re at least level 32 before you take on the Nemesis. Mystic Vanebrace (Fans) Careena Base Game 45 ATK, 65 MGC ATK Reward for completing Draconic Dealings Side Mission. Requires tracking down and defeating different dragon types scattered throughout the world. You only need to defeat one of each type to get the items required for the weapon. Mystic Ragevise (Gauntlets) Careena Base Game 67 ATK, 50 MGC ATK In the treasure chest guarded by the Nemesis at the Lefeya Drifts Ruins. Recommended that you’re at level 35 before you try to take on the Nemesis. Raitei (Spear) Careena Post Game 72 ATK, 64 MGC ATK Acquired after you defeat Aello and Ocypete at the Wind Sanctum during the main story mission in Chapter 10. Fujin and Raijin (Fans) Careena Post Game 54 ATK, 77 MGC ATK Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul. Lindworm (Gauntlets) Careena Post Game 80 ATK, 59 MGC ATK Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul. Ethereal Katarance (Katana) Morley Base Game 71 ATK, 54 MGC ATK Acquired after you defeat Aello and Ocypete at the Wind Sanctum during the main story mission in Chapter 10. Ethereal Glimmeredge (Daggers) Morley Base Game 59 ATK, 56 MGC ATK Complete the Meelpa’s Methodology side quest in the Fallow Steppe. Requires finding and defeating packs of monsters, and unlocks after you reach chapter 7. Ethereal Shiftcane (Cane) Morley Base Game 63 ATK, 59 MGC ATK In the chest hidden in the Fallow Steppe Ruins and protected by the Nemesis there. Recommended that you’re at least level 35 before you take on the Nemesis. Ame no Habakiri (Katana) Morley Post Game 85 ATK, 64 MGC ATK Complete the Object of the Herb side quest for the man and the Deade Cliffs. Side quest unlocks after Chapter 7, and after you complete four of the Feeling Bottled Up side quests. Trickster (Cane) Morley Post Game 74 ATK, 69 MGC ATK Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul. Triumvirate (Daggers) Morley Post Game 69 ATK, 67 MGC ATK Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul. Arborial Cadusprout (Staff) Julei Base Game 43 ATK, 63 MGC ATK Complete the Object of the Herb side quest for the man and the Dead Cliffs. Side quest unlocks after Chapter 7, and after you complete four of the Feeling Bottled Up side quests. Arborial Paraquell (Umbrella) Julei Base Game 45 ATK, 59 MGC ATK Obtained from the chest guarded by Nemesis at the Khaswia Moors Ruins. Recommended that you’re at least level 36 before you take on the Nemesis. Arborial Blossomer (Hammer) Julei Base Game 63 ATK, 45 MGC ATK Found in the treasure chest guarded by the Nemesis at the Zawhak Desert Ruins. Recommended that you’re at least level 35 before you take on the Nemesis) Paracelsus (Staff) Julei Post Game 51 ATK, 74 MGC ATK Acquired after you beat Du’Inke during the main story mission in Chapter 10. Bilrost (Umbrella) Julei Post Game 54 ATK, 69 MGC ATK Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul. Norn (Hammer) Julei Post Game 74 ATK, 54 MGC ATK Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul. Spirit Treadstep (Boots) Palamena Base Game 48 ATK, 71 MGC ATK Obtained from the Ahrvet Pasture Ruins treasure chest after you defeat the Nemesis there. Recommended that you’re at least level 32 before you take on the Nemesis. Spirit Acriscythe (Scythe) Palamena Base Game 45 ATK, 76 MGC ATK Obtained from the Pritta Ridge Ruins treasure chest after you defeat the Nemesis there. Recommended that you’re at least level 35 before you take on the Nemesis. Spirit Fettertwine (Whip) Palamena Base Game 50 ATK, 76 MGC ATK Complete the Paem the Chivalrous Thief side quest in Illystana. Unlocks from Chapter 7 onward and requires you to track down groups of monsters. Gleipnir (Whip) Palamena Post Game 59 ATK, 90 MGC ATK Acquired after you beat the Frost Gigas during the main story mission in Chapter 10. Managarmr (Scythe) Palamena Post Game 54 ATK, 90 MGC ATK Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul. Cendrillon (Boots) Palamena Post Game 56 ATK, 86 MGC ATK Sold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get the best weapons in Visions of Mana. There’s still plenty more to collect in the game though, and we can help with our guides on where to find every Chalice and every Lil Cactus location.

