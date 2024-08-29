View of Val With Best Weapon in Merchant Screen in Visions of Mana
Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Get Best Weapons in Visions of Mana

Weapons fit to fell the Mana Tree itself.
Image of Keenan McCall
Keenan McCall
|

Published: Aug 29, 2024 12:00 am

Visions of Mana is a true blue JRPG, which means it can be a pain and a half to track down the best weapons in the game. Luckily, we’ve already done the legwork and laid out exactly how you can get the best weapons in Visions of Mana in this guide. Do be warned that we need to go into some spoilers in order to describe how some weapons are unlocked. Consider this your one and only *Spoiler Warning.*

Recommended Videos

Visions of Mana Best Weapons Unlock Methods

Palamena Equipped With Best Weapons in Visons of Mana
Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

The best weapons in Visions of Mana can all be obtained in one of three ways.

The first method is to clear the Ruins scattered around the game. There are a total of eight to find, and clearing them requires the elimination of especially strong enemies that have made it their home. It’s recommended that you’re at least level 30 before you attempt to clear any of the Ruins, and that you spec your character in a way that maximizes their innate abilities.

The second method is to clear specific side quests in the base game and main story quests in the post-game. Both result in you receiving rare and powerful weapons as rewards, which can then be used to take on the game’s more challenging bosses with ease.

The third and final method is to buy the best weapons from the cat merchants that follow the party from area to area. More specifically, you’ll want to speak to them once they appear at the Floating Isle of Ulul, as this is when they finally offer you the best weapons for a few of your party members’ specific classes.

All Visions of Mana Best Weapons Locations and Unlock Requirements

With all of that in mind, we’ve listed all of the best weapons in the game down below, along with their locations, who can use them, their unlock requirements, and whether they’re available in the base game or post-game.

Weapon NameWho Can Use itAvailable in Base Game or Post GameStatsUnlock Requirements
Mortal Dawnblade (Small Sword)ValBase Game65 ATK, 48 MGC ATKAcquired after you defeat Aello and Ocypete at the Wind Sanctum during the main story mission in Chapter 10.
Mortal Broadlight (Greatsword)ValBase Game71 ATK, 59 MGC ATKComplete the Remembering Hinna side quest, which becomes available after you return to Tianeea before the final battle. Involves going around Tianeea to help the rest of the party learn more about Hinna.
Mortal Twiliance (Lance and Shield)ValBase Game67 ATK, 45 MGC ATK, 50 DEFCan be found in the Charred Passage Ruins after you defeat the nemesis there. Recommended that you’re at least level 30 before you try to fight this Nemesis.
Blade of Triumph (Small Sword)ValPost Game77 ATK, 56 MGC ATKAcquired after you beat Axebeak during the main story mission in Chapter 10.
Elfin Heirloom (Greatsword)ValPost Game89 ATK, 69 MGC ATKSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.
Rhongomyniad (Lance and Shield)ValPost Game80 ATK, 54 MGC ATK, 28 DEFSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.
Mystic Reveluge (Spear)CareenaBase Game61 ATK, 54 MGC ATKIn the chest guarded by the Nemesis at the Aery Passage Ruins. Recommended that you’re at least level 32 before you take on the Nemesis.
Mystic Vanebrace (Fans)CareenaBase Game45 ATK, 65 MGC ATKReward for completing Draconic Dealings Side Mission. Requires tracking down and defeating different dragon types scattered throughout the world. You only need to defeat one of each type to get the items required for the weapon.
Mystic Ragevise (Gauntlets)CareenaBase Game67 ATK, 50 MGC ATKIn the treasure chest guarded by the Nemesis at the Lefeya Drifts Ruins. Recommended that you’re at level 35 before you try to take on the Nemesis.
Raitei (Spear)CareenaPost Game72 ATK, 64 MGC ATKAcquired after you defeat Aello and Ocypete at the Wind Sanctum during the main story mission in Chapter 10.
Fujin and Raijin (Fans)CareenaPost Game54 ATK, 77 MGC ATKSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.
Lindworm (Gauntlets)CareenaPost Game80 ATK, 59 MGC ATKSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.
Ethereal Katarance (Katana)MorleyBase Game71 ATK, 54 MGC ATKAcquired after you defeat Aello and Ocypete at the Wind Sanctum during the main story mission in Chapter 10.
Ethereal Glimmeredge (Daggers)MorleyBase Game59 ATK, 56 MGC ATKComplete the Meelpa’s Methodology side quest in the Fallow Steppe. Requires finding and defeating packs of monsters, and unlocks after you reach chapter 7.
Ethereal Shiftcane (Cane)MorleyBase Game63 ATK, 59 MGC ATKIn the chest hidden in the Fallow Steppe Ruins and protected by the Nemesis there. Recommended that you’re at least level 35 before you take on the Nemesis.
Ame no Habakiri (Katana)MorleyPost Game85 ATK, 64 MGC ATKComplete the Object of the Herb side quest for the man and the Deade Cliffs. Side quest unlocks after Chapter 7, and after you complete four of the Feeling Bottled Up side quests.
Trickster (Cane)MorleyPost Game74 ATK, 69 MGC ATKSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.
Triumvirate (Daggers)MorleyPost Game69 ATK, 67 MGC ATKSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.
Arborial Cadusprout (Staff)JuleiBase Game43 ATK, 63 MGC ATKComplete the Object of the Herb side quest for the man and the Dead Cliffs. Side quest unlocks after Chapter 7, and after you complete four of the Feeling Bottled Up side quests.
Arborial Paraquell (Umbrella)JuleiBase Game45 ATK, 59 MGC ATKObtained from the chest guarded by Nemesis at the Khaswia Moors Ruins. Recommended that you’re at least level 36 before you take on the Nemesis.
Arborial Blossomer (Hammer)JuleiBase Game63 ATK, 45 MGC ATKFound in the treasure chest guarded by the Nemesis at the Zawhak Desert Ruins. Recommended that you’re at least level 35 before you take on the Nemesis)
Paracelsus (Staff)JuleiPost Game51 ATK, 74 MGC ATKAcquired after you beat Du’Inke during the main story mission in Chapter 10.
Bilrost (Umbrella)JuleiPost Game54 ATK, 69 MGC ATKSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.
Norn (Hammer)JuleiPost Game74 ATK, 54 MGC ATKSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.
Spirit Treadstep (Boots)PalamenaBase Game48 ATK, 71 MGC ATKObtained from the Ahrvet Pasture Ruins treasure chest after you defeat the Nemesis there. Recommended that you’re at least level 32 before you take on the Nemesis.
Spirit Acriscythe (Scythe)PalamenaBase Game45 ATK, 76 MGC ATKObtained from the Pritta Ridge Ruins treasure chest after you defeat the Nemesis there. Recommended that you’re at least level 35 before you take on the Nemesis.
Spirit Fettertwine (Whip)PalamenaBase Game50 ATK, 76 MGC ATKComplete the Paem the Chivalrous Thief side quest in Illystana. Unlocks from Chapter 7 onward and requires you to track down groups of monsters.
Gleipnir (Whip)PalamenaPost Game59 ATK, 90 MGC ATKAcquired after you beat the Frost Gigas during the main story mission in Chapter 10.
Managarmr (Scythe)PalamenaPost Game54 ATK, 90 MGC ATKSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.
Cendrillon (Boots)PalamenaPost Game56 ATK, 86 MGC ATKSold by the cat merchant at the Floating Isle of Ulul.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get the best weapons in Visions of Mana. There’s still plenty more to collect in the game though, and we can help with our guides on where to find every Chalice and every Lil Cactus location.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Keenan McCall
Keenan McCall
Keenan has been a nerd from an early age, watching anime and playing games for as long as I can remember. Since obtaining a bachelor's degree in journalism back in 2017, he has written thousands of articles covering gaming, animation, and entertainment topics galore.
twitter