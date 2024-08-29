Best Visions of Mana Party Combinations

While Visions of Mana might not have the beefiest roster in the JRPG genre, it can still be a challenge to figure out what some of the best party combinations are. That’s why we’ve done the work for you and come up with a few of the best party configurations in Visions of Mana.

Best Party Combinations in Visions of Mana

In general, we found most of the best parties in Visions of Mana go for a well-balanced approach wherein each party member fills a specific role. However, there are a few exceptions where a slightly imbalanced approach, which sees the party lean toward offense or defense 2-to-1, or lean heavily toward physical or magical offense with all three party members speced in a specific direction, can prove beneficial.

We’ve collected five of the best examples we came across down below. Bear in mind that we may not have found every viable combination, and that we may update this article accordingly if more are found moving forward.

Val, Morley, and Palamena

Image Source: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

For a party with incredibly high damage potential, we highly recommend using Val, Palamena, and Morley together.

Both Val and Morley have incredible physical damage-dealing potential on their own. The former can tear through enemies with Greatsword and Lance classes, while the latter can drive both his and the rest of the party’s critical hit rate and damage through the roof.

Palamena, meanwhile, is versatile enough to bolster this damage output further. Her high intellect allows her to pepper or even annihilate enemies with magic from afar, while her modest Spirit can help her heal and boost the party’s stats from a safe distance.

The end result is a party that can decimate enemies in a matter of seconds and one that can match the damage output of even the game’s most powerful bosses.

Val, Careena, and Julei

Image Source: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Those who prefer to turn themselves into impenetrable walls and win through attrition can’t go wrong with Val, Careena, and Julei.

Careena and Julei are physical and magical walls respectively, allowing them to tank otherwise deadly hits so long as they’re positioned correctly. They also have a bevy of buff and debuff moves, which they can fire off as their enemies try and fail to take them out.

Val, meanwhile, is more balanced even when built around the use of lances, but this means he can more easily dive into the fray to spread some damage. This becomes all the more useful once he’s buffed and attacking debuffed enemies, who will quickly prove no match for your unkillable party.

Palamena, Careena, and Julei

Image Source: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Don’t feel like getting your hands dirty during scuffles, and instead prefer to snipe your foes with endless streams of magic? Give the party combination of Palamena, Careena, and Julei a try.

All three can be turned into magic users with little to no trouble, and they each cover specific roles. Careena can debuff enemies with ease, which sets Palamena and her absurdly powerful attack magic up for success. Even if they don’t destroy your enemies outright, Julei can ensure that they don’t deal fatal blows via his buffs and healing magic.

And that’s before you start to fire off Elemental Vessel attacks. Once these three start to bombard your opponents with water geysers, gravity tethers, and damage-splitting light beams, your enemies will wish they’d chosen to run away from you at the jump.

Just make sure you go into every fight with a healthy supply of Fairy Acorns. If you don’t there’s a good chance you’ll be left at the mercy of some of the more powerful bosses’ physical attacks.

Val, Morley, and Julei

Image Source: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

In terms of the most balanced party you could hope to have, Val, Morley, and Julei are as well-rounded as a perfect sphere.

Val easily covers the offensive needs of the party and can dive head-first into the fray to take out enemies. Morley can take the middle ground, increasing Val’s damage output and taking out enemies with his high crit rate and crit attack as needed. Finally, there’s Julei, who can make enemies easier to kill with debuffs and heal the other party members from the safety of the rear.

It’s a little plain, but when it comes to making sure you win each and every fight you come across, few party combinations can hope to measure up. And, as an added bonus, Julei’s focus on healing can mean you have a backup plan in the worst-case scenarios via his resurrection spells, after which you can rise and repeat until you succeed.

Morley, Careena, and Julei

Image Credit: Ouka Studios and Square Enix via Twinfinite

Though it might not seem like it on the surface, the party combination of Morley, Careena, and Julei has some of the highest damage potential in the game. The only catch is that you need to build each party member in a specific way.

Careena needs to be built in the Light Elemental Plot. This gives her skills that boost both her stats and her party member’s stats. Morley, meanwhile, should be built into the Moon Elemental Plot. This allows him to boost the whole party’s crit rate and crit attack. Finally, Julei has to be built into the Earth Elemental Plot for yet more damage boosts and buffs.

Once all of these are combined, the end result is a party that absolutely gores any monsters you come across, bosses or otherwise. They can be frail though, so be sure to take a few seconds at the start of each round to buff everyone through the stratosphere.

And those are all of the best party combinations we found in Visions of Mana. As stated above, there’s a good chance we missed a potentially amazing combination, and we’ll be sure to add it in should it present itself in the near future.

