Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode Tips and Rewards

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 has been released, and with it comes new modes. One of them is Honor Mode, which brings a new challenge and risk, but also new rewards. Here is our guide on how Honor Mode in Baldur’s Gate 3 works, and what can you unlock by playing it.

What is Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode?

Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode is a very tricky new difficulty option. There are some important innovations added here, such as more than 30 changes to boss fights, but also a Legendary Action system, to make things even more difficult. Larian did disable save scumming in Honor Mode too, making things even tougher.

You can only start this new mode in Baldur’s Gate 3 by starting a new game. It would be wise to use skills such as Guidance, which boosts dice rolls, with caution. Make sure that your character is well and often rested to avoid getting caught off-guard for a fight.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode Rewards

Image Source: Larian Studios

Despite all of these new difficulties, the Honor Mode will give you a very nice reward if you manage to finish it. If you complete Honor Mode without dying, you will get a special reward: a rare golden D20 dice. But be aware, if your character dies during Honor Mode, it’s practically game over.

Let’s make this clear: this new mode in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t easy. Bosses get new moves and skills, so it may take some time to adjust to them and defeat these nasty bosses without your character dying in the process.

That’s everything we know about this new mode in Baldur’s Gate 3. Be sure to stick with Twinfinite, and check out our guides below, for more on the game. We’ll help you through the intense RPG adventure!