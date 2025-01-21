Avowed Preorder & Editions: Preload Times, Early Access, Install Sizes & Preorder Bonuses

Obsidian Entertainment’s upcoming Xbox and PC fantasy RPG, Avowed, is just around the corner. Due to release on Game Pass on Feb. 18, Avowed also has some different editions to choose from and preorder bonuses to snag. There’s even a way to get Avowed Early Access so you can start adventuring as soon as possible.

Recommended Videos

In this guide, we’ll run you through everything you need to know in this pre-launch period so you’re prepared for the sword-swinging, spell-conjuring, open-world adventuring that awaits.

All Editions of Avowed

There are three editions of Avowed for players to choose from. These range in price from $69.99 up to $94.99. We’ve listed each of these below with a breakdown of their contents.

Digital Standard Edition – $69.99 / £59.99

The standard edition is not available as a physical disc. It also doesn’t come with any downloadable content or extra goodies. This is the edition of the game available via Game Pass on both Xbox and PC.

If you want to get the additional extra content available in the Premium Edition (listed below), you can buy an ‘upgrade’ at any time from the digital storefront of your choice of platform. Keep in mind this upgrade will cost you $24.99, though, so will cost more rather than just buying the Digital Premium Edition.

Digital Premium Edition – $89.99 / £79.99

Image source: Xbox Game Studios

The next step up is the Digital Premium Edition. Coming in at an extra $20, you’ll get a few extras, with the headline act being the five days early access. This means you’ll be able to start playing from Feb. 13. The Avowed Digital Premium Edition includes:

Digital code for the base game

Five days Early Access

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Eora Collection Set and Obsidian Collection Set premium skin packs

Premium Edition Steelbook – $94.99 / £94.99

For those who want a fancy physical steelbook to commemorate the game’s release, then the Premium Edition Steelbook is the one for you. It comes at a premium price of $94.99, but comes with a map of the Living Lands, and, of course, a steelbook case. There’s also a letter from the developer included, as a bonus.

Despite it being a ‘physical edition,’ you won’t get a physical disc. You’ll still get a digital code you’ll need to redeem to download the game.

The full contents of the Premium Edition Steelbook is:

Digital code for the base game

Five days Avowed Early Access

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Eora Collection Set and Obsidian Collection Set premium skin packs

Map of the Living Lands

Avowed steelbook

Letter from the developer

Are There Avowed Preorder Bonuses?

If you preorder the Digital Premium, or Premium Edition Steelbook versions of the game, you’ll get the five days Early Access noted above. This means you’ll be able to embark on your adventure across Eora from Feb. 13, rather than having to wait until Feb. 18.

Game Pass subscribers can also preorder and purchase the Digital Premium Edition of Avowed for Early Access.

Helpful note: If this upgrade works anything like Starfield’s (and there’s no reason to believe it won’t), you don’t technically have to preorder the Premium Edition. I purchased the Premium Upgrade on Starfield’s early access release and could play the same day.

Eora and Obsidian Collection Set Skin Packs, Explained

Both of Avowed’s premium editions include two premium skin packs. Each pack includes a skin for each of the four companions in the game and your character.

Eora Collection Set: As Obsidian fans may have guessed, this set is inspired by the characters and regions from the studios’ Pillars of Eternity series.

As Obsidian fans may have guessed, this set is inspired by the characters and regions from the studios’ Pillars of Eternity series. Obsidian Collection Set: These skins are the brainchildren of the studio members themselves. They have a sleek, black look, and can be seen in the premium edition screenshots above.

When Can You Preload Avowed?

Avowed can be preloaded now, both if you purchase it, and through Game Pass. It is worth noting, though, that the file size is a measly 324.8 MB on Xbox Series X. The full game will be much larger. This is just a placeholder file.

If you’ve downloaded this placeholder file, as soon as the full game is available, your console should download it automatically. At the very least, it’ll add it to your console’s ‘Updates’ section in ‘My Games & Apps’.

What is Avowed’s Install Size?

At the time of writing, we don’t have a confirmed, exact install size on Xbox consoles. However, the Xbox Wire blog post does suggest that the PC version’s install size will be 75 GB. I’d hazard a guess that the file size will be similar on Xbox consoles, too.

Avowed Minimum PC Specification Requirements

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400

: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 / Intel i5-8400 GPU : AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580

: AMD RX 5700 / Nvidia GTX 1070 / Intel Arc A580 Memory :16GB

:16GB Storage : SSD required (75GB install size)

: SSD required (75GB install size) DirectX: Version 12

When is Avowed’s Early Access?

Avowed early access will begin on Feb. 13 at midnight in your timezone. However, as is usually the case, you’ll be able to do the ‘New Zealand trick’ to start playing even earlier. This involves changing the location of your console to New Zealand/ Australia. This tricks your console into thinking you’re in that timezone, and so you’ll be able to start playing the game on Feb. 12. The exact time will depend on the timezone you’re in, but UK players, for example, would be able to get access from about 12pm midday.

Are you going to be picking up Avowed? Which edition are you going for? Let us know in the comments below.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy