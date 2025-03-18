Assassin’s Creed Shadows Preorder DLC: ‘Thrown to the Dogs’ Walkthrough

One of the first quests you can complete in Assassins Creed Shadows is the ‘Thrown to the Dogs’ quest where you must find and pet a dog. If you’re struggling to find the dog or complete the quest, here’s a walkthrough to help you complete the quest.

Thrown to the Dogs Quest Walkthrough

The Thrown to the Dogs quest is assigned to you early on as you explore the region near Osaka and you can track it through your Objectives menu.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

How to Pet the Dog

Once you reach the waypoint, you’ll have to explore the area to find the dog. This might not be intuitive but you can check your map to confirm the region you need to search.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

To find the dog, you need to use your Focus mode which lets you see markers near you. Hold the LT/L2 button on controller or right-click on mouse and keyboard to enter Focus mode and look for the glowing blue dot on your HUD. Follow the blue marker and you’ll find the dog near a grave atop the hill.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Follow the Dog

Once you interact with the dog it will start leading the way and you must follow it to its destination. Along the way, you’ll run into three men who will try to capture and kill the dog. Deal with them and keep following the dog to a nearby farmhouse.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Dialogue Choice

Here, you meet a woman who is the dog’s owner’s sister and only the dog knows the location of the key and box which contains the farmhouse deed. The owner was apparently killed by his sister who is currently trying to capture the dog. You get the dialogue option to either make her pay for hurting the dog or threaten her to back off.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

If you choose to make her pay, you’ll have to kill her and a few of her goons. Choosing to threaten her will make her run away in fear. The choice here doesn’t make much of a difference on the outcome.

Find the Key

After dealing with the woman, you must search for the lockbox key around the farmhouse. You can follow the dog who will try to lead you to the location. Your Focus mode will let you see the location of the key. However, you cannot enter the house directly. Instead, follow the dog and go to the back of the house where you’ll find a small opening. You can only get inside after going prone by holding X/Square on your controller or C on mouse and keyboard.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

Collect the key from under the house and follow the dog back to its owner’s grave. Here you can open the locked box to find the owner’s will. Tsuki-Maru will then join you as a pet for your Hideout.

Thrown to the Dogs Quest Rewards

1000 XP

Tsuki-Maru (Pet)

Tsuki-Maru is a unique pet that you can place in your Hideout. Open the Hideout editing menu and navigate to the pets tab on the right side. Then place Tsuki-Maru on any of the available tiles.

Screenshot by Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know about the Assassins Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs quest. For more guides also check out all Kuji Kiri locations and whether to confront Wakasa or Otama.

