Assassin’s Creed Shadows FAQ Guide: Preload Time, Preorder Bonuses, All Editions & More

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is right around the corner, and with that comes plenty of questions. Players want to know how to get into the game as soon as possible, what platforms will carry it and what they’ll get for preordering, so read on for the main information about AC Shadows’ launch.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Preload Times

The preload times for Assassin’s Creed Shadows are a bit strange because they vary between platforms. For players on Xbox Series X|S, you can preload the game now, as it became available on March 4 at 2 PM UTC. PC players are next in line and able to preload Shadows on March 17 at 4 PM UTC, while PS5 players have to wait until midnight local time on March 18.

The release times are a bit harder to track because they vary by location. Still, generally, players using Ubisoft Connect will get access to the game a few hours before those without it, while some places like New York have all platforms getting access at the same time.

East Coast US: March 20 at midnight EST for all platforms

Central US: Ubisoft Connect and Steam – March 19 at 10 PM CST Consoles – March 20 at midnight CST

West Coast US: Ubisoft Connect and Steam – March 19 at 9 PM PDT

UK: Ubisoft Connect – March 19 at 10 PM GMT Steam – March 20 at 4 AM GMT Consoles – March 20 at midnight GMT

Europe Ubisoft Connect – March 19 at 11 PM CET Steam – March 20 at 5 AM CET Consoles – March 20 at midnight CET

Sydney Ubisoft Connect – March 19 at 11 PM AEDT Steam – March 20 at 2 PM AEDT Consoles – March 20 at midnight AEDT



AC Shadows Install Size by Platform

Given the state of games in 2025, it’s fair to anticipate massive install sizes for new AAA titles like AC Shadows. With only Xbox players able to preload the game as of now, we know that it’ll take up about 110 GB on those consoles. It’s safe to assume a similar number for PS5 consoles, but we’ll update this post once the preload is live on the platform.

While there is no official word on how large it’ll be on PlayStation, the PC specs reveal the approximate size for PC players. The Ubisoft website states that Shadows will require about 106 GB of SSD storage, making it a real beast of a game.

All Assassin’s Creed Shadows Preorder Bonuses

Preordering Assassin’s Creed Shadows nets you a couple of benefits for eager players. First, you’ll get the first expansion, Claws of Awaji, when it releases later this year. The developer has said it’s going to be a sizeable addition, adding an extra 10 hours of content, new abilities, and a new weapon to the game.

On top of the Claws of Awaji expansion, players who preorder will also get a bonus quest, Thrown to the Dogs. This will be available at launch, and it looks like it’s going to be a favorite among animal lovers. According to the AC Shadows section of the Ubisoft website, you’ll be helping a loyal dog avenge its master, so there’s plenty of motivation to preorder the game right there.

All Assassin’s Creed Shadows Editions

There are two different editions of Assassin’s Creed Shadows: the Standard and Digital Deluxe editions. The Standard Edition costs $69.99 and comes with the Claws of Awaji expansion and the bonus quest if you preorder it. The Digital Deluxe Edition costs $89.99 and comes with both of those too if preordered, and five in-game Mastery Points. The Digital Deluxe Edition is the version you’ll get access to if you have a $17.99 per-month Ubisoft+ subscription.

The Digital Deluxe Edition also comes with the Deluxe Pack – an in-game bonus that comes with the following rewards:

Sekiryu Dual Pack Sekiryu Gear Set for both Naoe and Yasuke Eye of the Dragon Katana Claw of the Dragon Long Katana Sekiryu Beast Mount Dragon Tooth Trinket

Sekiryu Hideout Pack Sekiryu Wagasa Sekiryu Tapestry Sekiryu Mask Sekiryu Mizubachi



Is Assassin’s Creed Shadows Coming to Game Pass, Ubisoft Plus & PS Plus Extra?

While Game Pass often has some big names as Day One releases, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not be one of them. There is currently no word on whether AC Shadows will be coming to Game Pass at some point, but given the litany of Assassin’s Creed titles that are currently on the service, it’s likely to join them at some point in the future.

There is also no mention of AC Shadows coming to the PS Plus catalog at any tier. It could come to the service in the future, but at the time of writing, you can only purchase the game outright on the PlayStation Store.

Players using Ubisoft+ will get access to AC Shadows with their monthly subscription, and it’ll be the Digital Deluxe Edition, serving as an extra incentive to join the service.

Is AC Shadows Coming to Xbox One, PS4 & Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will not be coming to previous generation consoles or the Nintendo Switch. The game is only listed as being available for the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC, but there is potential for the game to receive a port to the Nintendo Switch in the future.

Whether that will apply to the current generation Switch consoles or the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 remains to be seen. However, given the increased power of the Switch 2, Shadows will likely come to the Switch 2 and not the current Switch if it does get a port to Nintendo hardware.

Where Does AC Shadows Fit in the Timeline?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows takes place in Feudal Japan, starting in 1579. This places it after AC Revelations, which takes place from 1511 to 1512, and before AC Black Flag, which takes place from 1715 to 1722. Although it’s between these two games, it’s not likely to cross over with either of them, given how isolated Japan was at that time and how long before Black Flag it takes place.

That being said, it’s still possible that some of the characters from Revelations could find their way over to the island nation, given that Yasuke is also just arriving at the beginning of the story. Plus, Ezio did help train the Chinese Assassin Shao Jun from AC Chronicles: China, so the Italian Brotherhood could still influence the events of AC Shadows in some way.

AC Shadows DLC Roadmap, Explained

As of now, there is only one planned expansion for Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the Claws of Awaji. It doesn’t currently have an official release date, but it is supposed to launch at some point during 2025. With over 10 hours of content, it seems like a fair addition to the base game.

The expansion is set to take place on a separate island from the main game, giving you more room to explore and master the new weapon, the Bō. There will be a new faction hunting Naoe and Yasuke, so the overall tone of the expansion should be a fresh experience rather than more of the same thing.

AC Shadows Console Resolution, Frame Rate, and Ray-Tracing Performance Details

When it comes down to performance, it’s no secret that AC Shadows is going to be demanding. It’s pushing modern technology close to the limits, so you’ll need some powerful kit to make sure you can run the game to the best of its ability. Console players don’t have much to change, but Xbox Series S players will have the least optimized performance of them all, with the PS5 Pro taking the top spot.

Platform Resolution Frame Rate Ray Tracing Xbox Series S 1620p Upscaled 30 FPS Selective Xbox Series X 2160p Upscaled Fidelity – 30 FPS / Performance – 60 FPS / Balanced – 40 FPS Selective or Standard PS5 2160p Upscaled Fidelity – 30 FPS / Performance – 60 FPS / Balanced – 40 FPS Selective or Standard PS5 Pro 2160p Upscaled Fidelity – 30 FPS / Performance – 60 FPS / Balanced – 40 FPS Standard or Extended

The main differences here are between the Series S and the rest of the pack, but the PS5 Pro is at the top of the line. It’s got essentially the same specs as the PS5, but it’s got more advanced Ray Tracing capabilities than the rest of the consoles. Selective ray tracing means that it’ll only apply for the Hideout, Standard will apply ray tracing to the whole game, while Extended will fully support ray tracing in both global illumination and reflections.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows PC Requirements & Specifications

PC players will have more to worry about depending on the machines they’re running. The minimum, recommended, and ultra PC requirements are listed below.

Minimum PC Requirements CPU – Intel Core i7-8700K/AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Graphics – Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB/Intel Arc A580 8GB (REBAR ON) RAM – 16 GB Dual Channel

Recommended PC Requirements CPU – Intel Core i5-11600K/AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Graphics – Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060TI · 8GB/AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT · 12GB, Intel Arc B580 · 12GB (REBAR ON) RAM – 16 GB Dual Channel

Ultra PC Requirements CPU – Intel Core Intel i7 13700k/AMD Ryzen 7 7800x3D Graphics – Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 24GB RAM – 16 GB Dual Channel



For now, those are the main details you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Shadows before it launches on March 20. There will be no early-access period, with all players getting to start exploring Japan at relatively the same time. Now get out there and sharpen your blades; you’re gonna need them.

