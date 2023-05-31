All Roblox New Horizons Codes (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Racing is a pretty dangerous sport, especially the underground scene where regulations are tossed out the window. If you want to race in the safety of your own home, Roblox New Horizons is where it’s at. You earn cash, hand over fist, just zipping around the city, which you can funnel into new performance parts and customization. Of course, there are also Roblox New Horizons codes to redeem, too.

All Working Roblox New Horizons Codes in Roblox

As of May 30, 2023, the following codes in New Horizons will reward these gifts:

Horizons : Use this code to add $5,000 Cash to your wallet

: Use this code to add $5,000 Cash to your wallet CincoDeMayo: Redeem this code to add another $5,000 to your inventory

For an experienced player, these codes may not offer much, except fronting the cost for a few cosmetic changes and a new part or two. As a new player, though, you can do a lot with $10,000, especially combined with the money you’re given at the start. Don’t spend it all in one day!

Every Expired Roblox Code in Roblox New Horizons

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to take advantage of these Roblox codes in-game anymore:

PD3M: This code, at one point, redeemed for $5,000 Cash

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Redeeming free gifts in Roblox New Horizons isn’t hard, per say, but it’s really easy to miss if you don’t know where to look. Let us help you:

In the bottom-left corner, open the Store. Right along the bottom, barely noticeable, you’ll see an empty text box. That’s the code redemption window. Codes are case-sensitive. Select the checkmark to redeem the code.

That’s all that goes into redeeming New Horizons codes in Roblox. It isn’t much, but worth saving for your next big purchase or a few upgrades. For more related content, use the links below or search Twinfinite for your favorite Roblox experience.

