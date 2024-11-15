All Rare Weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures & How to Get
Syed Hamza Bakht
Published: Nov 15, 2024 04:54 am
Lego Horizon Adventures provides each of your characters, Aloy, Varl, Teersa, and Erend, with their own arsenal of rare weapons. These rare weapons carry powerful effects that can completely change up combat encounters. Here’s a complete list of all rare weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures and how to get them.
How to Get All Rare Weapons
You will naturally unlock all of the rare weapons for all four characters as part of the main story. You just need to stay on the lookout for a mysterious vendor who will pop up at certain parts of the story and offer you three chests. These chests will contain Rare weapons for all four characters and get you all Rare weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures. One of the best early upgrades, Rare Surprise, also allows you to start each combat encounter with a random Rare weapon.
All Rare Weapons in Lego Horizon Adventures
All Aloy Rare Weapons
Weapon
Effect
Flame Bow
Set enemies on fire with flaming arrows
Freeze Bow
Freeze enemies with the Freeze Bow
Shock Bow
Deliver electrifying damage to enemies with this bow.
Spreadshot Bow
Fire multiple arrows in a wide pattern to hit multiple targets.
Arrow Storm Bow
Charge up and unleash a barrage of arrows in one devastating shot.
All Varl Rare Weapons
Weapon
Effect
Boomerang Spear
Toss this spinning spear, which returns to Varl after striking enemies.
Flame Spear
Scorch enemies with a spear that burns on impact.
Freeze Spear
Immobilize foes by freezing them with this spear.
Shock Spear
Deal electric damage to enemies with this electrified spear.
Homing Spear
Target multiple weak points and strike them simultaneously.
All Teersa Rare Weapons
Weapon
Effect
Duck Bomb
Toss a duck-shaped bomb that waits for enemies before detonating.
Flame Bomb
Incinerate enemies with a fiery explosion upon impact.
Freeze Bomb
Unleash a freezing blast that immobilizes enemies.
Shock Bomb
Create a shocking explosion to paralyze foes.
Shark Bomb
Throw landsharks that move and explode on contact with foes
All Erend Rare Weapons
Weapon
Effect
Flame Hammer
This flaming hammer will light your enemies on fire
Freeze Hammer
Freeze enemies on impact, leaving them vulnerable.
Shock Hammer
Deliver electric shocks with every swing of this hammer.
Earthquake Hammer
Slam the ground and create destructive shockwaves and pillars
