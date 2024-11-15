Forgot password
LEGO Horizon Adventures
image via LEGO
Category:
Guides

All Rare Weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures & How to Get

Find all the Rare weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures
Syed Hamza Bakht
Syed Hamza Bakht
|

Published: Nov 15, 2024

Lego Horizon Adventures provides each of your characters, Aloy, Varl, Teersa, and Erend, with their own arsenal of rare weapons. These rare weapons carry powerful effects that can completely change up combat encounters. Here’s a complete list of all rare weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures and how to get them.

How to Get All Rare Weapons

You will naturally unlock all of the rare weapons for all four characters as part of the main story. You just need to stay on the lookout for a mysterious vendor who will pop up at certain parts of the story and offer you three chests. These chests will contain Rare weapons for all four characters and get you all Rare weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures. One of the best early upgrades, Rare Surprise, also allows you to start each combat encounter with a random Rare weapon.

All Rare Weapons in Lego Horizon Adventures

All Aloy Rare Weapons

WeaponEffect
Flame BowSet enemies on fire with flaming arrows
Freeze BowFreeze enemies with the Freeze Bow
Shock BowDeliver electrifying damage to enemies with this bow.
Spreadshot BowFire multiple arrows in a wide pattern to hit multiple targets.
Arrow Storm BowCharge up and unleash a barrage of arrows in one devastating shot.

All Varl Rare Weapons

WeaponEffect
Boomerang SpearToss this spinning spear, which returns to Varl after striking enemies.
Flame SpearScorch enemies with a spear that burns on impact.
Freeze SpearImmobilize foes by freezing them with this spear.
Shock SpearDeal electric damage to enemies with this electrified spear.
Homing SpearTarget multiple weak points and strike them simultaneously.

All Teersa Rare Weapons

WeaponEffect
Duck BombToss a duck-shaped bomb that waits for enemies before detonating.
Flame BombIncinerate enemies with a fiery explosion upon impact.
Freeze BombUnleash a freezing blast that immobilizes enemies.
Shock BombCreate a shocking explosion to paralyze foes.
Shark BombThrow landsharks that move and explode on contact with foes

All Erend Rare Weapons

WeaponEffect
Flame HammerThis flaming hammer will light your enemies on fire
Freeze HammerFreeze enemies on impact, leaving them vulnerable.
Shock HammerDeliver electric shocks with every swing of this hammer.
Earthquake HammerSlam the ground and create destructive shockwaves and pillars
Giant HammerDeal multiple hammers to turn your hammer massive

That’s all you need to know about all the Rare weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures and how to get them. Also check out the latest news on the next Horizon Game and when it might release.

