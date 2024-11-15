All Rare Weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures & How to Get

Lego Horizon Adventures provides each of your characters, Aloy, Varl, Teersa, and Erend, with their own arsenal of rare weapons. These rare weapons carry powerful effects that can completely change up combat encounters. Here’s a complete list of all rare weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures and how to get them.

How to Get All Rare Weapons

You will naturally unlock all of the rare weapons for all four characters as part of the main story. You just need to stay on the lookout for a mysterious vendor who will pop up at certain parts of the story and offer you three chests. These chests will contain Rare weapons for all four characters and get you all Rare weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures. One of the best early upgrades, Rare Surprise, also allows you to start each combat encounter with a random Rare weapon.

All Rare Weapons in Lego Horizon Adventures

All Aloy Rare Weapons

Weapon Effect Flame Bow Set enemies on fire with flaming arrows Freeze Bow Freeze enemies with the Freeze Bow Shock Bow Deliver electrifying damage to enemies with this bow. Spreadshot Bow Fire multiple arrows in a wide pattern to hit multiple targets. Arrow Storm Bow Charge up and unleash a barrage of arrows in one devastating shot.

All Varl Rare Weapons

Weapon Effect Boomerang Spear Toss this spinning spear, which returns to Varl after striking enemies. Flame Spear Scorch enemies with a spear that burns on impact. Freeze Spear Immobilize foes by freezing them with this spear. Shock Spear Deal electric damage to enemies with this electrified spear. Homing Spear Target multiple weak points and strike them simultaneously.

All Teersa Rare Weapons

Weapon Effect Duck Bomb Toss a duck-shaped bomb that waits for enemies before detonating. Flame Bomb Incinerate enemies with a fiery explosion upon impact. Freeze Bomb Unleash a freezing blast that immobilizes enemies. Shock Bomb Create a shocking explosion to paralyze foes. Shark Bomb Throw landsharks that move and explode on contact with foes

All Erend Rare Weapons

Weapon Effect Flame Hammer This flaming hammer will light your enemies on fire Freeze Hammer Freeze enemies on impact, leaving them vulnerable. Shock Hammer Deliver electric shocks with every swing of this hammer. Earthquake Hammer Slam the ground and create destructive shockwaves and pillars Giant Hammer Deal multiple hammers to turn your hammer massive

That’s all you need to know about all the Rare weapons in LEGO Horizon Adventures and how to get them. Also check out the latest news on the next Horizon Game and when it might release.

