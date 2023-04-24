The Next Horizon Game Has Officially Been Confirmed

Image Source: Guerilla Games

In a blog post confirming an internal re-shuffle at Guerrilla Games, which sees Studio Director and Executive Producer Angie Smets step into a new role as the Head of Development Strategy at PlayStation Studios, the Dutch first-party Sony team confirmed that a new Horizon game is indeed in the works.

In plain sight at the bottom of the official blog post, which went live today, is the corroboration of two new potential titles set in the Horizon universe:

We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s next adventure and our exciting online project.

Firstly, from what we can gather, it appears that there are two separate Horizon projects in the works. The first is “Aloy’s next adventure”, which suggests that a fully-fledged Horizon Forbidden West sequel is currently in the pipeline.

This presumed sequel will most certainly continue the story of Aloy and her partner Seyka as they work together to stop the mysterious threat of Nemesis. If we were to speculate, the ending of Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores expansion sets the stage for another adventure even more epic in scale, which could see the duo preparing and/ or fighting back against the mysterious threat, Nemesis, which we learned in Forbidden West had destroyed the Zenith’s home planet.

Secondly, details surrounding the other Horizon project are scarce right now. However, its description as an “online” experience is interesting given that the series has yet to venture into the online realm.

Instead, 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, 2022’s Horizon Forbidden West, and 2023’s Call of the Mountain have all been singleplayer-centric titles. Could this upcoming online Horizon project be an MMO? Frankly, it’s too early to tell right now, and we’ll need to wait for further clarification from developer Guerrilla Games.

Of course, outside of the interactive medium, we also received word last year that a Horizon TV series is in development as well. Long story short, it’s a good time to be a fan of Aloy and co.

But how do you feel about this news? Would you be down for more Horizon games? Or would you prefer to see Guerrilla Games return to another beloved title in their portfolio: Killzone? Sound off in the usual place down below and let us know.

Related Posts