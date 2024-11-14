Best Upgrades to Get in LEGO Horizon Adventures

The upgrades you choose to unlock first in LEGO Horizon Adventures can have a huge impact on the amount of weapons and XP you get throughout the story. If you want to make the best use of these powerful new talents, you should know about all upgrades and pick the best upgrades in LEGO Horizon Adventures.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Upgrades in LEGO Horizon Adventures

You unlock upgrades as soon as you finish the second story quest, and you can then purchase upgrades through the village’s All-Mother Tree. Studs are required to purchase upgrades, so stay on the lookout for them and destroy all environmental pieces like barrels to get more Stud drops. You also need to collect Gold Bricks to unlock higher-tier upgrades, so these collectibles are invaluable.

All Upgrades and Unlock Requirements

Upgrade Name Description Unlock Requirement Weak Sauce Removing weakpoints will award XP [XP/+25%/+50%] Unlocked immediately Free Lunch Enemies affected by fire, ice or shock may drop healing berries [5%/10%/15%] Unlocked immediately Barrels of Peril Barrels cause more damage to enemies [+15%/+30%/+45%] Unlocked immediately Slow Burn Increases the number of seconds enemies stay on fire [2/4/6] Unlocked immediately Environmental Warrior Earn more XP when you use the environment to defeat enemies [+25%/+50%/+75%] Unlocks at 7 Gold Bricks Power User Gadgets and rare weapons are more powerful [+15%/+30%/+45%] Unlocks at 7 Gold Bricks Gadget Surprise Start with a random gadget Unlocks at 10 Gold Bricks Rare Surprise Start with a random rare weapon Unlocks at 10 Gold Bricks Chill Out Increases the number of seconds enemies stay frozen [2/4/6] Unlocks at 10 Gold Bricks Gadgeteer Earn more XP when you use gadgets or rare weapons to defeat enemies [+25%/+50%/+75%] Unlocks at 20 Gold Bricks Ninja Skills Deal more damage when hiding in tall grass [+15%/+30%/+45%] Unlocks at 20 Gold Bricks Shocker Increases the number of seconds enemies stay shocked [2/4/6] Unlocks at 20 Gold Bricks Berry Good Bushes grow even more berries [+1/+2/+3] Unlocks at 30 Gold Bricks Super Berries Berries heal fire, ice, and shock effects Unlocks at 30 Gold Bricks Zero Waste Gadgets and rare weapons can be used more times Unlocks at 40 Gold Bricks Gadgets A-Gogo Gadgets and rare weapons are easier to find [+5%/+10%/+15%] Unlocks at 40 Gold Bricks All Upgrades in Lego Horizon Adventures

Image Source: Guerrilla

Best Upgrades To Get First in LEGO Horizon Adventures

Weak Sauce : The Bonus XP helps you level up quickly for more character perks.

: The Bonus XP helps you level up quickly for more character perks. Environmental Warrior : Similar to Weak Sauce, more XP means faster level-ups for increased value.

: Similar to Weak Sauce, more XP means faster level-ups for increased value. Power User : Upgrade the power of your Gadgets to make them even more impactful.

: Upgrade the power of your Gadgets to make them even more impactful. Gadget Surprise: Pair this with Power User for some Gadgets that can shift the tide of battle on their own.

Pair this with Power User for some Gadgets that can shift the tide of battle on their own. Rare Surprise: Rare weapons will help make your combat encounters a lot easier especially when you’ve invested into weapon upgrades at this point.

Those are all the upgrades and best early upgrades to keep an eye out for in LEGO Horizon Adventures. For more on the game, check out the best Aloy skills to equip and the best weapons to choose.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy