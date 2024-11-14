Forgot password
Best Upgrades to Get in LEGO Horizon Adventures

Get the best upgrades in Lego Horizon Adventure quickly
Published: Nov 14, 2024 07:18 am

The upgrades you choose to unlock first in LEGO Horizon Adventures can have a huge impact on the amount of weapons and XP you get throughout the story. If you want to make the best use of these powerful new talents, you should know about all upgrades and pick the best upgrades in LEGO Horizon Adventures.

How to Get Upgrades in LEGO Horizon Adventures

You unlock upgrades as soon as you finish the second story quest, and you can then purchase upgrades through the village’s All-Mother Tree. Studs are required to purchase upgrades, so stay on the lookout for them and destroy all environmental pieces like barrels to get more Stud drops. You also need to collect Gold Bricks to unlock higher-tier upgrades, so these collectibles are invaluable.

All Upgrades and Unlock Requirements

Upgrade NameDescriptionUnlock Requirement
Weak SauceRemoving weakpoints will award XP [XP/+25%/+50%]Unlocked immediately
Free LunchEnemies affected by fire, ice or shock may drop healing berries [5%/10%/15%]Unlocked immediately
Barrels of PerilBarrels cause more damage to enemies [+15%/+30%/+45%]Unlocked immediately
Slow BurnIncreases the number of seconds enemies stay on fire [2/4/6]Unlocked immediately
Environmental WarriorEarn more XP when you use the environment to defeat enemies [+25%/+50%/+75%]Unlocks at 7 Gold Bricks
Power UserGadgets and rare weapons are more powerful [+15%/+30%/+45%]Unlocks at 7 Gold Bricks
Gadget SurpriseStart with a random gadgetUnlocks at 10 Gold Bricks
Rare SurpriseStart with a random rare weaponUnlocks at 10 Gold Bricks
Chill OutIncreases the number of seconds enemies stay frozen [2/4/6]Unlocks at 10 Gold Bricks
GadgeteerEarn more XP when you use gadgets or rare weapons to defeat enemies [+25%/+50%/+75%]Unlocks at 20 Gold Bricks
Ninja SkillsDeal more damage when hiding in tall grass [+15%/+30%/+45%]Unlocks at 20 Gold Bricks
ShockerIncreases the number of seconds enemies stay shocked [2/4/6]Unlocks at 20 Gold Bricks
Berry GoodBushes grow even more berries [+1/+2/+3]Unlocks at 30 Gold Bricks
Super BerriesBerries heal fire, ice, and shock effectsUnlocks at 30 Gold Bricks
Zero WasteGadgets and rare weapons can be used more timesUnlocks at 40 Gold Bricks
Gadgets A-GogoGadgets and rare weapons are easier to find [+5%/+10%/+15%]Unlocks at 40 Gold Bricks
All Upgrades in Lego Horizon Adventures
Equipping characters in LEGO Horizon Adventures.
Image Source: Guerrilla

Best Upgrades To Get First in LEGO Horizon Adventures

  • Weak Sauce: The Bonus XP helps you level up quickly for more character perks.
  • Environmental Warrior: Similar to Weak Sauce, more XP means faster level-ups for increased value.
  • Power User: Upgrade the power of your Gadgets to make them even more impactful.
  • Gadget Surprise: Pair this with Power User for some Gadgets that can shift the tide of battle on their own.
  • Rare Surprise: Rare weapons will help make your combat encounters a lot easier especially when you’ve invested into weapon upgrades at this point.

Those are all the upgrades and best early upgrades to keep an eye out for in LEGO Horizon Adventures. For more on the game, check out the best Aloy skills to equip and the best weapons to choose.

