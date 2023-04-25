When Is the Horizon Forbidden West Sequel Coming Out? Answered
Aloy’s last stand.
Now that Burning Shores has launched, many fans wonder when the Horizon Forbidden West sequel will be released. Fortunately, a new announcement from Guerrilla Games has finally confirmed the progress on this installment, detailing information about another upcoming project from the company. So, if you want to know what will happen next, we’ll explain the franchise’s roadmap.
Horizon 3 Release Date Explained
Currently, there is no official release date for the Horizon Forbidden West sequel, but Guerilla Games has indicated that they are working on “Aloy’s next adventure” in a recent blog post. The game will presumably take place after the second installment, as the AI entity Nemesis makes its way to Earth. Burning Shore’s epilogue also provides fans with more information about Horizon 3, suggesting that the team is looking for a weapon to stand against this threat.
The Horizon Forbidden West sequel will continue to use the Decima engine in partnership with Kojima Productions, primarily focusing on “future technology”. Additionally, Guerilla Games has changed its leadership roles in the company, as Angie Smets departs as Studio Director and Executive Producer and will instead be the Head of the Development Strategy at PlayStation Studios. After that, Jan-Bart van Beek and Joel Eschler presumably took on these positions, according to their Twitter bios.
Other than Horizon 3, fans can expect a mysterious online project from the studio, possibly set in the apocalyptic universe. Although there haven’t been many details about this following installment, we can anticipate learning more about it with future developments.
That does it for our guide on when the Horizon Forbidden sequel will be released. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the new weapons of the Burning Shores DLC.
