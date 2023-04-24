All New Weapons in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Image Source: Guerrilla Games

Like the Horizon Zero Dawn DLC, Burning Shores exhibits a new collection of weapons for players to find and buy to make the robot-killing adventures easier. Each latest tool has its own unique abilities, from long-distance eliminations to explosive takedowns. So, if you want to know which items will appear in the expansion, here are all the new weapons in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

What Are the New Weapons in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores?

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores features a ton of new weapons that can be found across the map or purchased through the Hunter merchant at Fleet’s End. For a full breakdown of these items, here is a list of the latest collection and how to get them:

Weapon Perks Ammo How to Get The Emperor’s Reign A mid-range Legendary Hunter Bow with +15% Stealth, +15% Close Range, +15% Overdraw, and +15% Knockdown Damages, along with +15% Melee Follow Up. Advanced Hunter, Targeting Hunter, Berserk Hunter Arrows. Trade 3,000 Metal Shards and eight Brimshine with Hunter merchant. Eye of the Storm A Legendary Warrior Bow that is excellent against multiple enemies with +2% Instant Corroding Chance, +10% Concentration Damage, +10% Overdraw Damage, and +15% Aerial Enemy Damage. Frost Hunter, Shock Hunter, and Acid Hunter Arrows. Trade 3,000 Metal Shards and eight Brimshine with Hunter merchant. Gravesinger’s Lament A long-range Legendary Sharpshot Bow with +15% Stealth, +15% Multiple Enemy, and +25% Overdraw Damage. The tool also includes +2% Instant Brittle Chance and +40% Draw Speed. Advanced Hunter, Strikethrough Precision, Knockdown Precision Arrows. Trade 3,000 Metal Shards and eight Brimshine with Hunter merchant. The Tie That Binds A Legendary Ropecaster with +10% Reload Speed, +15% Multiple Enemy Damage, +15% Overdraw Damage, +25% Draw Speed, and +15% Damage Over Time. Advanced Binding Ropes, Fire Canister Harpoons, and Plasma Ropes. Trade 3,000 Metal Shards and eight Brimshine with Hunter merchant. Eternal Vengeance A close-range Legendary Boltbaster with +15% Melee Follow Up, +15% Close Range Damage, +15% Overdraw Damage, +10% Reload Speed, and +1% Instant Explosion Chance. Piercing, Shock, and standard Bolts. Trade 3,000 Metal Shards and eight Brimshine with Hunter merchant. Distant Thunder A long-range Legendary Shredder Gauntlet with +15% Long-Range Damage, +10% Knockdown Power, +10% Drenched Enemy Damage, +15% Critical Hit Damage, and +2% Instant Drenched Chance Advanced, Piercing, and standard Shredders. Trade 3,000 Metal Shards and eight Brimshine with Hunter merchant. Skyhammer A Legendary Blastsling with +40% Stealth, +15% Overdraw, +15% Aerial Enemy Damage, as well as +15% Draw Speed. Fire, Frost, Purgewater Bombs. Found in a chest during Heaven and Earth quest (can return to this area if missed.) Specter Gauntlet A Legendary Special weapon from the Zenith that can place a target on enemies and unleash a shard barrage through its homing system. Can be upgraded during the In His Wake side quest. Shard Barrage and Railgun (with the upgrade.) The Stars In Their Eyes main mission. Last Argument A Legendary Spike Thrower with +40% Damage Over Time, +2% Instant Brittle Chance, +15% Overdraw Damage, +10%, and +15% Stealth Damage (best for bigger machines.) Drill, Advanced Explosive, and Plasma Spikes. A Friend in the Dark side quest at Relic Ruin: Murmuring Hollow. Tow Bow An Uncommon Hunter Bow with one-point Impact Ranged Damage. Toy Arrows. Found in a chest near Fleet’s End.

You’ll notice that several of these new weapons require the latest resource of Horizon Forbidden West, Brimshine. Players can explore the Burning Shores map to find this tool, which can be marked from the Jobs section. A few items can also be obtained for free during quests, but you can return to these areas if you missed them.

To upgrade and equip more coils/perks, you can visit a nearby Workbench and exchange the necessary resources to enhance it.

Image Source: Guerrilla Games via Twinfinite

Those who don’t have suitable materials can select ‘Create Job’ to pinpoint them on the map and gradually complete a checklist of objectives.

That does it for our guide on all the new weapons of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the newest machines.

